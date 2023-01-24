A leading charity has raised concerns over “the devastating personal cost of stroke” after a new report showed Scots are much more likely to suffer the life-threatening condition than residents from the rest of the UK.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland (PHS) suggests the incidence rate for stroke, when adjusted for age and sex, has fallen by just 2.4 per cent since 2012/13.

“Stroke rates in Scotland are a third higher than for the UK as a whole,” said John Watson, associate director for the Stroke Association.

“We need to see much faster progress if we are to reduce the devastating personal cost of stroke and bring Scotland more in line with its neighbours.

“Worryingly, this report shows that stroke incidence amongst men has actually increased slightly. And those in the most deprived areas are almost twice as likely to be discharged from hospital with a stroke – a gap that has widened in the last year.”

Mr Watson said the Stroke Association was calling for “concerted action” to address Scotland’s “unacceptably high stroke numbers”, including encouraging Scots to see their GP for irregular heartbeat screening, the treatment for which can “dramatically reduce stroke risk”.

The PHS report also suggests the mortality rate for stroke in Scotland has fallen by a quarter, leading the chief executive of Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS), Jane-Claire Judson, to pay tribute to the “great work” NHS staff are providing in helping people survive stroke and heart disease “under very tough circumstances”.

However, Ms Judson warned the statistics “remind us that there is rising demand for support to help people rebuild their lives once they get home from hospital”.

“People tell us that when they leave hospital is when they feel most scared and alone,” she said. “That has very real consequences for their health and pressures on local health and care services.

“We need to see bold action to stop the crisis in community care from escalating.

“There is a huge opportunity for the forthcoming National Care Service to integrate with support services provided by charities such as CHSS to ensure that everyone living with chest, heart and stroke conditions can receive the support they need to live their lives to the full.

“We know that in partnership with the National Care Service, we can be part of the solution that provides people across Scotland with the care and support they need.”

Responding to the publication of the PHS report, public health minister Maree Todd said: “It’s welcome that mortality rates have decreased by one-quarter, with the incidence rate also down over the last decade.

“The Scottish Government remains committed to ensuring that people who experience a stroke receive the best care as quickly as possible. That’s why we are currently developing a refreshed Stroke Improvement Plan.