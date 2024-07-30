The review body that makes recommendations on medical pay to the UK and Scottish Governments, has said GPs deserve a 6 per cent pay rise

Scottish GPs could be in line for a 6 per cent pay rise, while other medical professionals may miss out after deciding to negotiate directly with the Scottish Government.

The Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration (RBDDR), an independent organisation that makes recommendations on medical pay to the UK and Scottish governments, has said GPs deserve a 6 per cent pay rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While it is ultimately up to the Scottish Government to accept the recommendation, it puts GPs in a strong position for negotiating an inflation-busting pay rise.

However, many of NHS Scotland’s medical professions have withdrawn from the RBDDR, citing concerns over “years of previous poor pay award”, and have instead decided to negotiate with the Scottish Government directly.

Dr Iain Kennedy, chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) Scotland’s council, said: “The medical workforce crisis we face in Scotland is testament to the years of neglect of doctors' pay, which has left the profession demoralised and devalued.

“In terms of yesterday’s DDRB announcement, years of poor pay awards meant that all of our secondary care branches of practice had already withdrawn from the pay review body process and are instead pursuing direct negotiations with the Scottish Government.”

Last year, Scotland’s junior doctors accepted a 12.4 per cent pay increase for 2023/24. Following the 4.5 per cent uplift for 2022/23, this equates to a total increase of 17.5 per cent over two years.

However, BMA Scotland has warned more work needs to be done, after junior doctors in England were offered a 22 per cent pay rise offer.

Dr Kennedy said: “For junior doctors the multi-year framework agreement made last summer means that credible progress towards full pay restoration must be made this year. Pay negotiations opened just last week and it is clear there is still work to be done to deliver on the promises made.

“Negotiations are due to begin in August for consultants and September for Scottish Ambulance Service doctors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Kennedy said pay rises in England and Wales means Scotland’s senior doctors “are now the worst paid anywhere in the UK, putting Scotland’s NHS at a serious competitive disadvantage”.

“From being the best paid doctors in the UK – something our government has boasted about – that position has been completely reversed and can only be rectified by Scottish ministers now acting decisively,” he said.