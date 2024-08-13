Scotland's gender clinic to stop accepting accept self-referrals from young people
Scotland’s gender service for young people will no longer accept self-referrals, officials have confirmed.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said the service, operated from its Sandyford Gender Identity Clinic in Glasgow, will now require patients to be referred by a clinician.
The health board said the reason for the change is to ensure patients are supported and placed appropriately on waiting lists.
The changes also affect the Adult Gender Service for the west of Scotland.
However, the update will not impact anyone who is currently on either waiting list.
Dr Emilia Crighton, NHSGGC director of public health, said: “Ensuring that our patients have the appropriate support and care they need is a priority for us and updating this referral process enables us to do that.
“Gender patients will now be referred by their GP, CAMHS, or adult mental health service clinician.
“In doing so they are also advised of self-care and signposted to the appropriate support while they wait for their first gender service appointment.
“When it is time for their first appointment with the gender service, we have an accurate background for them and can immediately plan the most appropriate path of care.”
Comments
