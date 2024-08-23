Scotland reviews whether to copy 'deeply disappointing' England block on Alzheimer's wonder drug

The Scottish consortium is still yet to rule on whether the drug could be offered for use on the NHS north of the Border

A charity has urged the Health Secretary to step in after it emerged a drug that has been shown to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease may not be rolled out on the NHS due to costs.

Alzheimer's Research UK described the announcements around lecanemab as "deeply disappointing" and warned it would only be available to those who could pay privately.

Lecanemab – made by Eisai and sold under the brand name Leqembi – was approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which deemed it efficient at slowing Alzheimer's disease.

The drug is the first treatment of its kind to be licensed for use in Great Britain .

But the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said the benefits of lecanemab were "just too small to justify the significant cost to the NHS".

The decision will mean the drug is not offered on the NHS in England. However, the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) confirmed the decision was still under review north of the Border.

“It is the aim of the SMC to provide timely advice on the clinical and cost-effectiveness of all new medicines for NHS Scotland,” the consortium said. “We are currently reviewing lecanemab [Leqembi] for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and expect to publish advice for NHSScotland in early 2025.”

The health service spending watchdog estimated 70,000 patients would have benefited from the treatment.

Nice's committee estimated the administration costs, including the cost of giving the infusion, monitoring scans and outpatient reviews plus diagnostics, was £19,000 per patient per year.

Nice chief executive Dr Samantha Roberts said: "This is a new and emerging field of medicine, which will no doubt develop rapidly. However, the reality is that the benefits this first treatment provides are just too small to justify the significant cost to the NHS."

Hilary Evans-Newton, chief executive of Alzheimer's Research UK, branded the announcement as bittersweet and said the charity had written to Wes Streeting urging him to act.

The letter said: "We know that right now, one in three people in England aren't receiving a formal diagnosis and there are considerable waiting lists to receive a dementia diagnosis with people waiting up to a year.

"Action from government is essential to address these challenges."

The document added: "We recognise lecanemab's benefits are modest, there are risks of side effects which need to be managed as well as a cost impact on the NHS.

"Nonetheless, the MHRA licence granted today reflects the great strides made in research over the last 20 years and moves us a step closer to a world free from the harm and heartbreak of dementia.”

Lecanemab is a targeted antibody treatment that binds to amyloid, a protein that builds up in the brains of people living with the condition. It is designed to help clear the build-up and slow down cognitive decline and is given to patients through an intravenous drip fortnightly.

Ms Evans-Newton hailed the drug as a "sea change".