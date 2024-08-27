Scotland maternity unit inspection plans revealed following baby deaths spike

The inspections will be introduced from January and will be handled by Healthcare Improvement Scotland

Routine inspections of maternity units across Scotland are to start from next year in a move that could play a “key part in helping to keep mothers and babies safe”.

Bosses at Healthcare Improvement Scotland said the checks, which will be unannounced, will start being carried out from January 2025.

It comes after a report for the health body, published earlier this year, said “to prevent as many baby deaths as possible, a review of both maternity and neonatal care is an essential part of midwifery, obstetric and neonatal practice”.

Dr Helen Mactier carried out the review for Healthcare Improvement Scotland after there were 135 neonatal deaths – those which occur in the first 28 days of an infants’ life – between April 2021 and March 2022, with that total higher than expected.

The retired consultant neonatologist said she was “delighted to hear that maternity unit inspections are to begin in Scotland from January”. She said: “I believe this will play a key part in helping to keep mothers and babies safe, and to improve care across all Scotland’s maternity units.”

The inspections will be similar to those carried out by Healthcare Improvement Scotland in hospitals across Scotland, with each visit lasting between one and three days. During their time in a maternity unit, inspectors will observe the care given to women, speak to staff and senior managers, and also talk to mothers.

They will consider issues such as staffing levels, leadership in the units, and the culture, in a bid to ensure the best care is provided to mothers and their babies.

Any issues found will be raised with staff and management during the inspection visit, Healthcare Improvement Scotland said, so these can start to be addressed immediately.

The NHS board concerned will also have to set out an action plan for dealing with issues, which will be published, along with the inspectors’ findings.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland made clear it has the option to escalate serious issues to the Scottish Government – and could also close wards if it is deemed to be necessary for safety.

Ann Gow, director of nursing and systems improvement at Healthcare Improvement Scotland, said: “We believe inspections of maternity units in Scotland will help provide public assurance around the care that women and babies can expect to receive in maternity units.