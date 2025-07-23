Scotland leans into natural healing: Over half now seeking drug-free solutions for pain and wellbeing

New research reveals a rising demand for holistic health approaches across Scotland ahead of International Self-Care Day

As chronic pain continues to impact millions across the UK, a new survey highlights that more than half (51%) of Scots are now turning to natural, non-medication-based options to manage their pain and support their wellbeing.

Commissioned by The Holistic Pain Clinic ahead of International Self-Care Day on July 24, the study has revealed a cultural shift in how people across Scotland approach their health. A third (34%) are actively seeking accessible, everyday tools – from breathwork and nutrition to nervous system regulation – to support their physical and emotional health.

The research highlights a significant shift in public perception, with rising demand for more integrative, trauma-informed approaches to managing pain and mental wellbeing, with nearly two-thirds of respondents now defining “holistic healing” as treating the whole person – body, mind and emotions – not just masking symptoms.

Samphire Hayes - founder of The Holistic Pain Clinic

Yet, despite this growing interest, barriers remain. Over a quarter (27%) of respondents in Scotland said holistic therapies still feel “too alternative”, while 25% were unsure where to begin. A further 24% questioned whether such therapies are evidence-based, suggesting a gap between public desire and mainstream accessibility.

“Pain is never just physical,” says Samphire Hayes, founder of The Holistic Pain Clinic and a former chronic pain sufferer. “For too long, we’ve separated the body from the mind when it comes to healing. My work is about bringing them back together using science-backed, nature-connected, and trauma-informed therapies to help people understand and address the root causes of their suffering.”

At her clinic, Samphire offers bespoke therapy packages that include elements such as somatic coaching, nutrition support, breathwork, movement therapy, and emotional resilience-building. Her work is grounded in neuroscience and delivered with compassion, drawing from both clinical training and lived experience.

In response to the findings, The Holistic Pain Clinic is launching a new national awareness campaign, The Natural Reset – From Burnout to Balance, to improve understanding of holistic therapies and offer free access to practical resources including breathwork, somatic tools, and trauma support.

Samphire will also be hosting a series of free webinars sharing evidence-informed techniques to help people take their first step into natural healing.