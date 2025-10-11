It’s time to have your say on who has made an outstanding contribution to our health service this year

A Glasgow nurse who saved a colleague’s life is among those nominated for a prestigious award voted on by the public to recognise outstanding contributions to Scotland’s health service.

Five finalists have been shortlisted for the Reader’s Choice honour at the Scotland’s Health Awards 2025, hosted by The Scotsman and run in partnership with the Scottish Government.

Among them is David McKissock, a senior charge nurse at NHS 24, who has been shortlisted for his hard work - including the time he saved a colleague’s life.

Tracy Taylor, a psychological wellbeing practitioner at NHS 24, experienced a sudden and life-threatening subarachnoid haemorrhage on June 16, 2023.

She was at home alone when she suddenly experienced a severe headache, blurred vision and vomiting.

Ms Taylor managed to contact Mr McKissock, her line manager who was on shift that day. He immediately recognised that something was very wrong and called 999.

Ms Taylor spent three-and-a-half weeks in hospital. Her recovery was challenging, with memory issues, fatigue and changes in her sense of taste and smell.

She returned to work seven months after her illness, and has praised the understanding and support of Mr McKissock and her wider colleagues within NHS 24.

Ms Taylor said: “If David had not contacted 999, I am sure I would not be here today.

“I am eternally grateful to him for recognising the urgency of my situation, but also for being an all-round great manager who genuinely cares about not only his colleagues, but the patients who we deal with every single day.”

David McKissock works for NHS 24. | Supplied

Katherine Robertson, mental health clinical services manager at NHS 24 said: “It is with great pride and heartfelt admiration that I endorse the nomination of David McKissock for this award.

“David exemplifies the very best of NHS 24’s values - compassion, integrity, and excellence - through his leadership, clinical acumen, and unwavering support for both patients and colleagues.

“David’s impact on the Mental Health Hub is profound and far-reaching.

“He is not only a manager - his team know him as a mentor, advocate and confidant. His ability to recognise when a team member is struggling, whether professionally or personally, and respond with care and decisive action is nothing short of remarkable.”

Caroline Lamb, chief executive of NHS Scotland and director-general health and social care, and Health Secretary Neil Gray at the launch of The Scotsman Health Awards 2025. | Lisa Ferguson

Voting is now open for the Unsung Hero/Heroes Reader’s Choice award with five nominees to choose from. The winner will be revealed at a glittering awards ceremony and gala dinner at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange on Thursday, November 6.

The Unsung Hero/Heroes Award, sponsored by Alpha Solway and Skytec, is for an individual, a group or a team who in the course of doing their job makes a real difference for people in Scotland, but whose work often goes unrecognised.

Voting closes at 11.59pm on October 20.

Nominations for the 17 categories up for grabs, including awards for the doctor, nurse, support worker, top team, volunteers and young achiever of the year, closed on August 17.