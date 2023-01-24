The number of suspected drug deaths in Scotland in October and November increased following a downward trend, figures have shown.

Public Health Scotland’s Rapid Action Drugs Alerts and Response (Radar) quarterly report, released on Tuesday, shows 109 people died from suspected drug use in November – higher than the same month in both 2021 (89) and 2020 (93). Figures for October were not included in the report.

As a result of the rise in drug deaths in recent years, the Scottish Government pledged to publish suspected drug death statistics on a quarterly basis, with the most recent release in December showing a fall of 15 per cent between July and September when compared to the previous quarter.

Suspected drug deaths are reported based on Police Scotland management information and are not confirmed through toxicology.

Photo of a drug consumption room. Picture: John Devlin.

Commenting on the report, drugs minister Angela Constance extended her “deepest sympathy to all those affected by the loss of a loved one through drugs”.

She said: “Although the suspected drugs deaths figures showed a 21 per cent decrease for the first nine months of last year, this latest report indicates a sharp increase in October and November.

“I am aware that this report uses management information provided by Police Scotland and is based on attending officers’ observations and initial inquiries at the scene of death, but, of course, the numbers we are seeing are still far too high.

“We remain focused on our ongoing efforts to get more people into the form of treatment, which works best for them. We are committed to delivering drug checking facilities in Scotland, which would enable us to respond faster to emerging trends, and we would anticipate that licence applications to the Home Office, to grant permission for the establishment of these facilities in Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen, will be submitted early this year.”

Scottish Labour drugs spokesman Paul O’Kane warned there was “no room for complacency” in tackling drug deaths. He said: “Every single one of these deaths was preventable, and each one is a tragedy.

“This is a national emergency and the SNP need to start treating it as one. Lives are on the line – the SNP must start acting with the urgency needed, starting by scrapping their dangerous plans to cut funding to vital drug and alcohol services.”

Radar also released an alert for emergency services and drugs workers about a group of synthetic opioids known as nitazenes, which have been discovered across the country and in prisons.

The alert claims most detections in Scotland were seen in fake oxycodone pills, sometimes stamped with an “M” or the number 30, while it has also been found in white paper form in prison seizures. The drug has been detected in Lothian, Grampian and Greater Glasgow and Clyde, according to Radar.

Ms Constance said: “This data is published so services can respond quickly to what is happening on the ground. As a result of an increase in the availability of a new group of synthetic opioid drugs called nitazenes, Public Health Scotland has issued an alert.”