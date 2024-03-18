NHS Scotland is advertising staff vacancies for the new safer drugs consumption facility in Glasgow.

The local health board, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, is looking to hire a nurse team leader and an operations manager for the clinic, which will be based at Hunter Street in the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pilot project is housed in the same building as a current drug treatment facility. A report to the Glasgow City Integration Joint Board meeting highlighted that following a recent HIV outbreak, an assessment “found there are approximately 400 to 500 people injecting drugs in public places in Glasgow city centre on a regular basis”.

Safe consumption facilities are designed to reduce the harmful effects of drugs, but risk normalising addiction (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The city council backed the creation of the facility last year after years of legal wrangling was resolved by Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC.

Scotland’s top law officer said it would not be “in the public interest” to prosecute people using such a service – which allows those who inject drugs to do so under medical supervision, as well as offering care that could aid them in their recovery from addiction.

The £2.3m facility is expected to be in operation in the next six months, and will be the first of its kind in the UK.

The job advert reads: “The Glasgow SDCF [safer drugs consumption facility] will provide hygienic environments where illicit drugs (purchased off the premises) can be consumed under clinical supervision with the onsite availability of sterile injecting equipment, advice on injecting technique, overdose assistance, on-site health & social service.

“As well as responding to medical problems and emergencies that arise from injecting drug use, we will provide a range of other health and psychosocial interventions, as well as linking with services in the third sector

“It is anticipated that benefits will include engagement with people who use drugs in vicinity, reduce drug-related health harms, reduce infectious disease transmission, increase access to treatment, care, and support services, reduce stigma and supporting vulnerable people to engage with appropriate services.”