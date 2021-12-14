Scotland Covid update: Nicola Sturgeon asks Scots to limit socialising to three households ahead of Christmas

The new measure will not be legally enforced, the First Minister announced in an update to MSPs at Holyrood on Tuesday.

She also revealed that two people are now in hospital in Scotland with the Omicron variant.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Sturgeon urged Scots to keep Christmas Day celebrations as “small as your family circumstances allow”.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon arrives for First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday December 9, 2021.

She added that she is not asking Scots to “cancel Christmas”, but urged people to cut down on interaction outside their own household in the run up to the festive period.

Businesses and hospitality premises will face new legal requirements to enforce social distancing and reduce crowding.

Ms Sturgeon said: "I want to be clear, I am not asking anyone to ‘cancel’ Christmas - but in the run up to and in the immediate aftermath of Christmas, I am asking everyone to reduce as far as possible, and to a minimum, the contacts we have with people in other households.”

She added: “We are not banning or restricting household mixing in law as before. We understand the negative impact this has on mental health and wellbeing.

"But we are asking everyone - and we will issue strong guidance to this effect - to cut down as far as possible the number of people outside our own households that we are interacting with just now.”

It comes as the Scottish Government scrambles to reduce the impact of the new variant.

The First Minister has already asked Scots to “defer” Christmas parties, and urged people to get tested and take up vaccinations.

The Scottish Government has also pledged to offer all adults a Covid-19 booster vaccine before the end of the year.

Some 3,117 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Scotland on Tuesday, a positivity rate of 11.3 per cent.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.