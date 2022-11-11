Scotland autumn internationals: Scotland to wear Doddie Weir tartan against New Zealand at Murrayfield Stadium

The former Scotland international is expected to be in the crowd for the match, five years on from his appearance at the same fixture just months after he revealed his motor neurone disease (MND) diagnosis.

He went on to found the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation (MNDF), which has now committed almost £8 million to research projects across the UK.

At the match on Sunday, Scotland will wear specially created shirts, with numbers in Weir’s famous blue and yellow tartan to mark the foundation’s milestone.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend alongside Doddie Weir

Weir wore the number five jersey in his club career and when he won 61 caps for Scotland.

Head coach Gregor Townsend, Weir’s friend and former teammate, said: “It’s of huge significance that Doddie will be at BT Murrayfield with us on Sunday.

“It’s [Doddie’s attendance] to acknowledge what Doddie has done over the last five years, show our love for him and his fight against MND, and also it’s to remember that great night five years ago when he launched the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

“So many people in Scottish rugby feel they’ve been on this journey with him and I know he has inspired a lot of people to do things to raise money and probably change peoples lives. I know he’s going to change a lot of lives in the future due to the work he’s doing.

Scotland will turn out in Doddie Weir’s famous blue and yellow tartan against the New Zealand All Blacks this Sunday to mark the fifth anniversary of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation

“It’s great the numbers on the back of our shirts will be in Doddie’s tartan, as we’ll feel we’ll have Doddie with us.

“He’s a big supporter of the team. I always get a message the night before our game saying we’re going to win this weekend and wishing us all the best. It’ll mean a lot to him if we get the win on Sunday and that’s what we’re working towards.”

Weir, 52, will be joined by wife Kathy and sons Hamish, Angus and Ben for the match against the All Blacks at BT Murrayfield Stadium. The family will also be joined by a special guest, six-year-old Charlie Mackenzie, from Invergordon, one of the foundation’s youngest fundraisers.

The MNDF’s mission is to find a cure for MND. In the five years since it was founded, £7.8m has been committed to research projects across the UK while a further £1.3m has been dedicated to supporting people living with MND.

Jill Douglas, MNDF chief executive, said: “The foundation’s success has been down to a combination of things, but, of course, primarily it is the power of Doddie. He is such a big character and much loved by so many people.

“His positivity, energy, and drive to make a difference is inspiring. I also believe more and more people have become aware of MND, it is not as rare as many think, and they want to help us achieve our vision of a world free of motor neurone disease.

“Doddie has been so candid and frank about how the disease affects him and his family. He wants to be a voice for others who share his diagnosis but don’t have the support and platform he has.

“We receive so many amazing letters and emails from people who have been touched by Doddie’s story and want to help.