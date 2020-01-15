Running events in Scotland 2020: all of the marathons, 5K and 10K races, dates and how to register

The start of a new year is a time when many make a commitment to being healthier and work off the Christmas excess.

While signing up to a gym is a popular option, it doesn’t suit everyone - with some preferring to don their running shoes and take to the great outdoors under their own steam.

Will you be entering any events this year?

If you’re a seasoned runner, or just getting started, there are a wealth of events to get involved with around Scotland this year.

Here are some of the main dates for your diary in 2020:

January

Sun 19 - Skull Trail Race, Glenrothes

Edinburgh Marathon Festival will take place in May and attracts thousands of runners each year

Sun 19 - Falkirk Epic Trail Race, Callendar House

February

Sat 1 - Edinburgh Winter Run 5K, Holyrood Park. Enter online
Sun 16 - Kinloss to Lossiemouth Half Marathon. Enter online
Sat 22 - Sun 23 - Glentress Trail Races 10K and 21K, Peebles. Enter online

March

Sun 1 - Meadows Marathon, Half, 10K and 5K, The Meadows, Edinburgh. Enter online
Sun 1 - F50K Falkirk Ultra Challenge, Helix Park. Enter online
Sun 8 - Inverness Half Marathon and 5K, Inverness Sports Centre. Enter online
Mon 16 - NIGHTRun 5K and 10K, Pollock Park, Glasgow

Sat 28 - John Muir Way Ultra Marathon, East Lothian. Enter online
Sat 28 - Winton Trail Run, Winton Castle, East Lothian. Enter online

April

Sat 18 - Hunters Bog Trot, Holyrood Park

Sat 18 - Sun 19 - Run Balmoral, Balmoral. Enter online
Sat 25 - The Highland Fling Ultramarathon, Loch Lomond and The Trossachs

May

Sun 10 - Race For Life 5K and 10K, Edinburgh, Stirling
Sun 17 - Race For Life 5K and 10K, Glasgow. Enter online
Sat 23 - Edinburgh Marathon Festival 5K and 10K, Edinburgh. Enter online
Sun 24 - Edinburgh Marathon Festival Half Marathon and Marathon, Edinburgh. Enter online
Sat 30 - Loch Ness 360 Ultra Marathon, Dores. Enter online

June

Sat 7 - Roon the Toon 10K, Kilmarnock. Enter online
Sat 13 - Isle of Skye Half Marathon and Fun Run, The Fingal Centre. Enter online
Sun 28 - Great Scottish Summer Run 5K and 10K, Silverknowes Promenade, Edinburgh

Sun 28 - Great Scottish Tattie Run, Silverknowes Promenade, Edinburgh

July

Sat 4 - Isle of Harris Half Marathon. Enter online
Sat 11 - Edinburgh 24, Holyrood Park. Enter online
Sun 26 - Scurry To The Sea, Edinburgh

August

Sat 8 - Great Perthshire Tattie Run, Perth. Enter online
Sat 8 - Devil o’ The Highlands, West Highland Way

September

Sun 13 - Kilmacolm Half Marathon, 10K and 3K. Enter online
Sun 20 - Scottish Half Marathon and 10K, Edinburgh. Enter online

October

Sat 4 - Simply Health Great Scottish Run, Glasgow. Enter online
Sat 10 - Tweed Valley Tunnel Trail Run, Peebles, Scottish Borders. Enter online
Sun 11 - Stirling Scottish Marathon. Enter online

November

Sun 22 - Strathclyde Loch Marathon and Half Marathon, Strathclyde Park, Lanarkshire. Enter online