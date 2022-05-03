Roe v Wade: Nicola Sturgeon says potential US abortion law repeal puts women at "much greater risk"

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon says removing the legal right to abortion makes abortions "unsafe and puts the lives of women at much greater risk". (Photo: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire).

The 1973 Roe V Wade decision legalising abortion across America could be overturned by the Supreme Court soon, according to a leaked draft opinion.

In the recently leaked documents, Justice Samuel Alito writes that the Roe V Wade decision is "egregiously wrong".

If the top US court strikes down the ruling, "trigger laws" could instantly make abortion illegal in 22 US states. The justices are not expected to issue a ruling until early July.

Responding to the news, Nicola Sturgeon said: “The right of women to decide what happens to our own bodies is a human right.

"And experience tells us that removing the legal right to abortion doesn’t stop abortions happening - it just makes them unsafe and puts the lives of women at much greater risk #RoeVWade.”

However, Labour MSP Monica Lennon has accused Ms Sturgeon of ‘not lifting a finger to protect women’.

Pro-choice campaigners and MSPs continue to mount pressure on the Scottish Government over implementing anti-abortion protest buffer zones across Scotland.

Last month, over a hundred anti-abortion activists gathered outside the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Campaign group Back Off Scotland says implementing 150m buffer zones, backed in the SNPs manifesto and the programme for Government, is “crucial” in protecting women’s access to healthcare.

Nicola Sturgeon said last week there were “some complex legal issues involved” in implementing zones.

Ms Sturgeon said any laws which are passed need to “be compliant” with other areas such as the European Convention of Human Rights Act.

Monica Lennon said: “I agree with Nicola Sturgeon that women should have the right to decide what happens to their own bodies. That right, however, is under attack in Scotland and she hasn’t lifted a finger to protect women.

"The anti-abortion lobby is getting bolder each day that the SNP government fails to legislate on protest-free buffer zones at abortion clinics.

"If the First Minister really wants to show solidarity with women around the world, she should lead by example and instruct her government to introduce emergency legislation to protect abortion rights in Scotland. No more excuses.”

Pro-choice group Back Off Scotland says the First Minister’s words only “goes so far”.

Addressing, Ms Sturgeon’s comments via Twitter, Back Off Scotland tweeted: “You’re the First Minister, you have a Women’s Health Minister and the Lord Advocate in your cabinet.

"You MUST uphold reproductive rights in this country and introduce buffer zones NOW.”

A draft member’s bill on buffer zones brought forward by Green MSP Gillian Mackay is expected to be published by mid May. However, this could take over a year to implement.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar backed calls from Ms Lennon for the Scottish Government to enact national legislation around buffer zones as he said any delay is “unnecessary”.

Back Off Scotland has said they are “speechless” at the news around abortion laws in America potentially being repealed.

Women’s health minister Maree Todd previously claimed councils can enact by-laws to ban certain protests.