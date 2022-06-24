The summit – entitled Abortion Care in Scotland – was called on after Monica Lennon MSP wrote to the First Minister raising concerns over the rise in anti-abortion protests outside hospitals and clinics in Scotland this year.

The summit in Scotland comes as millions of women in the US will lose the legal right to abortion, after the Supreme Court overturned a 50-year-old ruling that legalised it nationwide.

The emergency summit was initially welcomed by campaigners, however, after the agenda document was released, there are fears of “lived experiences” not being prioritised.

Campaigners call for women's experiences to be prioritised during a summit on abortion care after the Roe V Wade decision is announced (Photo: PA).

Lasting for three and a half hours, the event will include speeches from Nicola Sturgeon and Women’s Health Minister Maree Todd and NHS representatives.

Other speakers include Gillian Mackay, who has brought forward a member’s bill on implementing buffer zones, a Northern Ireland politician and a representative from the Scottish Human Rights Commission.

Although the programme offers space for “discussion”, the campaign group Back Off Scotland, which promotes introducing buffer zones, is “disappointed” in the agenda.

Lucy Grieve, the group’s co-founder, said: “After seeing the agenda, a number of the letter’s co-signatories feel as though the summit is set to be a preformative event, with the voices of campaigners airbrushed from the agenda.

“Nicola Sturgeon promised this would be a forum in which concerns about all aspects of abortion care in Scotland would be raised.

"It therefore seems somewhat odd that the Women’s Health Minister, Maree Todd, is scheduled ten minutes before closing remarks to discuss all of the other issues plaguing abortion policy in Scotland, with no chance to ask questions or discuss. It’s clear that the Scottish Government are not interested in listening to the voices of campaigners and organisations that support those that have to run the gauntlet of their poor policy choices.”

Monica Lennon told The Scotsman she empathised with Back Off Scotland’s concerns, however, the Labour MSP said she wanted to “wait and see” what was discussed.

Ms Lennon said: “Lived experiences should be front and centre of this.

"It is welcome and significant the First Minister is holding the summit. My hope is that action points will be agreed on.”