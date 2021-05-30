Restrictions concern as Edinburgh's Covid rates soar above level two threshold

According to Public Health Scotland (PHS), new figures show 65.9 people per 100,000 residents in Edinburgh have tested positive for Covid in the week from May 20 to May 26.

This data is expected to be taken into account in terms of which areas move down to level one. Glasgow remains under level three restrictions, but Nicola Sturgeon has flagged she hopes the city can move down to level two from Saturday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is announcing which areas of the country will be able to move into Level One restrictions, but Edinburgh could be heading back into Level Three lockdown

Edinburgh was given the all clear to enter level two restrictions just a few weeks ago when the infection rates fell below 50 per 100,000.

Ms Sturgeon is due to make an announcement on Tuesday regarding the areas of the country which will be easing restrictions to level one from June 7.