Relay for Life Peterhead 2023...here we go!

Peterhead Relay for Life is hoping to break the £2.5m mark in 2023.

The first team meeting and launch night for next year’s event will be held on Thursday, November 17 at Buchanhaven Hearts Social Club at 7pm.

At the meeting you will get a flavour of what Relay for Life is all about, a flashback video of last year’s event, fun and frivolities and you get to meet other people who want to make a difference in the fight against cancer too.

Mhairi Fraser, media chair of the Peterhead Relay, told us: “We love seeing all the faces of our returning teams at our team meetings, but we especially love seeing the faces of new teams who are coming

Why not sign up and join in the fun in 2023.

on board to help raise money to try and beat cancer!

"You can enter a team, however big or small – it doesn’t matter, and become part of it all! Registration

will open later in November at www.cancerresearchuk.org, but we’ll keep you updated via our Facebook page ‘Cancer Research UK Relay for Life Peterhead’, and team emails.”

Next year’s Relay for Life Peterhead will be held on July 8 and 9 at Lord Catto Park.

It’s a 24-hour event where you’ll take turns walking laps around the track in your teams, and all ages and fitness levels can manage. On top of that, there’s always the superb entertainment team who organise and co-ordinate a host of fun, team and cancer-related activities for everyone to take part in.

But none of this comes to fruition unless there are dedicated teams that take part throughout the 24-hours; join in reflecting during the poignant Candle of Hope ceremony at 11pm , are fighting, and have lost their battle with cancer; and continue to fundraise more valuable money throughout the event with team stalls etc.

Cancer is a cause very close to everyone’s hearts nowadays with one in two people suffering from cancer in their lifetime. The Relay for Life Peterhead family have been raising money to support Cancer Research UK for more than 20 years, and the money raised has helped many friends, family and community members in the North East.