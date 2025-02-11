Radioactive gas found in Scottish court as staff moved to avoid 'potential harm'

Staff have been moved to different parts of the courthouse building

A radioactive gas has been discovered in elevated levels in a Scottish courthouse.

Radon -a colourless and odourless gas that can cause lung cancer - has been detected at Inverness's new sheriff court.

Inverness Sheriff Court | Google Maps

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) said action had been taken to deal with the gas.

Staff have reportedly been moved to other parts of the Longman Road building to avoid any “potential harm” after the gas was detected.

The £24 million courthouse was officially opened in March 2022.

A memo sent by Ruth Thomson, sheriff clerk with SCTS, read: “I have been advised that raised levels of radon have been recorded in certain areas of the building. SCTS is communicating with those organisations affected.

“As a result, steps have been taken to relocate the staff who work within the Victim Support Scotland Office to another area of the building, to ensure they are protected from any potential harm.

“No further steps have been necessary at this time. The situation is being actively monitored and I am in liaison with property services and health and safety colleagues re any further action, which requires to be taken to continue to ensure the safety of staff, occupants and building users.”

A SCTS spokesperson added: "The safety of our staff and all who use our buildings is our primary concern.

"Elevated radon levels have been recorded in three contained areas of Inverness Justice Centre and we have taken action to ensure there is no risk to those using the building.