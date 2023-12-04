Quick-thinking sports centre staff save life of athletics coach after sudden collapse

Keith Ridley, 70, suffered a cardiac arrest on the field at the Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh

Meadowbank operations manager Martin Bews (left) with Keith Ridley Photo: Neil Hanna/St Andrew's First Aid/PA Wire

Sports centre staff have been nominated for an award after their quick thinking and knowledge of first aid saved a man’s life when he suddenly collapsed following a cardiac arrest.

Athletics coach Keith Ridley, 70, suffered a cardiac arrest on the field at the Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh in April.

Nearby medical students and Meadowbank staff provided life-saving first aid which ultimately saved Mr Ridley’s life.

Mr Ridley had no previous health concerns and lived an active lifestyle.

He had just completed a series of six 200 metre sprints and was chatting to a colleague before he suddenly collapsed.

Meadowbank operations manager, Martin Bews, gave Mr Ridley CPR and administered two shocks from the onsite defibrillator.

Mr Ridley was unconscious for around 11 minutes while staff worked to save his life.

Both men reunited recently as part of a campaign by the St Andrew’s First Aid charity to recognise those whose actions have saved lives.

The team at Meadowbank have been nominated for a first aid hero award at the charity’s annual awards.

Mr Ridley said: “There were no warning signs at all. I was tired from my training, but this was nothing unusual, I didn’t feel any chest pains or anything out of the ordinary.

“It all happened so quickly, and I am very fortunate to have been in the right place at the right time. Having the medical students and staff from Meadowbank there to immediately step in and deliver CPR, saved my life.

“My experience has really highlighted that doing nothing isn’t an option in these situations. If they hadn’t stepped in, I would have lost my life and I am so grateful to those involved with helping me that evening.

“I think it also highlights the importance of having defibrillators available to be accessed by the public, as this was vital to the team who were saving me.”

Mr Bews delivered CPR to Mr Ridley for around nine minutes, and said: “It’s amazing really to think you’ve played a part in saving someone’s life.

“You never ever think something like this will happen to you and it really puts it into perspective just how important it is that you not only know what to do but remember to actually do it and not panic.

“At the time, I just went into help mode.

“It took a good few days for what had actually happened to really sink in. When we received a follow up call to let us know Keith was doing well, that’s when the relief sank in, and I felt an immense feeling of pride that I had been able to play a part in saving someone’s life.

“I used to work in the same building as Keith’s son, so for me there was a personal connection too, which made the stark reality of how it could have ended even more hard-hitting. I’m just so glad that I, and the rest of the team involved, were able to step in immediately and provide the first aid that was needed to keep Keith alive.”