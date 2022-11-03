Public inquiry urged into disgraced Scottish neurosurgeon

Liz Smith, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, has written to health secretary Humza Yousaf calling for an independent inquiry into the former head of neurosurgery at NHS Tayside, Professor Sam Eljamel.

He was ordered to pay £2.8 million in compensation to a woman who was left with life-changing injuries as a result of his medical negligence.

According to the BBC, Jules Rose discovered in 2013 that Prof Eljamel had removed her tear gland instead of a tumour in her brain.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images

Ms Smith has been acting for other patients of Prof Eljamel and is seeking answers over why he was allowed to continue harming patients.

She accused NHS Tayside of a “lack of accountability” and said she believed only a full, independent public inquiry would “get to the bottom of what went wrong”.

Ms Smith said: “Like the constituents I have been representing for several years now, I have tried everything to find the answers that Prof Eljamel’s patients deserve.

“But as these answers have not been forthcoming, I am now demanding the Scottish Government establishes an independent public inquiry.

“It is clear this is the only way left that will resolve matters for the patients who have suffered in pain for such a long time.

“Prof Eljamel destroyed the lives of too many people and yet no-one has ever been held fully accountable for what happened. His former patients deserve justice and to know the truth.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Cabinet secretary welcomed the opportunity for a personal meeting in this case, where the recent review commissioned by the Scottish Government was discussed and next steps outlined.

“NHS Tayside accepted the findings and recommendations of the review and have committed to work with those affected to provide ongoing support.

“They have made improvements in their systems and processes as a result of their prior internal reviews when concerns about Prof Eljamel’s practice were raised.