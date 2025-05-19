Progress on cardiovascular health at risk as deaths rise

First sustained increase among working-age adults ‘in a generation’

Deaths from cardiovascular disease have risen among working-age Scots for the first time “in at least a generation”, the British Heart Foundation has warned.

The charity said “hard-won progress” risks being lost as figures revealed Scottish heart health has declined since the start of the 2020s.

The cardiovascular death rate stood at 68 per 100,000 in 2023, compared with 60 deaths per 100,000 in 2019, according to analysis by the BHF Scotland.

In all, 2,324 adults aged 20 and 64 died from cardiovascular disease in 2023 compared with 2,032 in 2019 - an increase of 14 per cent.

Craig Murray, who has described the double heartbreak of losing his son and his wife to the same heart condition in the space of seven years | PA

This means an average of 45 working-age adults died each week from the disease in 2023 compared to 39 in 2019.

‘First sustained increase in at least a generation’

The charity said the figures represented “the first sustained increase in at least a generation”.

The increase comes after successive decades of progress, which have seen deaths each year from conditions such as heart attack and stroke "nearly halve" since the 1960s.

The BHF has launched a new strategy calling for a bold "reimagining" of the way the country prevents and treats heart disease and stroke, which it says could save "countless" lives.

David McColgan, head of BHF Scotland, said: "It's been the worst start to a decade for heart health for half a century, but we're entering an era of immense scientific opportunity that can turn this tide.

"By driving a research revolution, we can reverse this worrying trend and save more lives than ever before.

"The BHF's new strategy will be key to this, and the next step for us as we aim to save many more families the heartbreak of losing loved ones far too soon."

The figures highlight a range of areas pointing to Scotland's declining heart health since 2020.

These include a 140 per cent increase in the number of people waiting for a cardiology appointment, and a doubling of the number of people waiting for an echocardiogram.

Obesity rates have also reached record levels, with an estimated 32 per cent of adults (1.4 million) having weight defined as obese, up from 29 per cent in 2019.

There are also record numbers of people living with diabetes - a major factor for cardiovascular disease - and with atrial fibrillation (an irregular heart rhythm).

The reasons for the worsening picture, the charity said, include an increasingly unhealthy population; widening health inequalities; the impact of Covid-19; pressure on the NHS; and a lack of "meaningful action" by the Scottish Government on issues such as obesity.

Charity calls for heart disease prevention to be ‘reimagined’

In launching its new strategy the charity has set out three "priorities" it said could help address the challenges.

It is calling for heart disease prevention to be "reimagined" through areas like data science and AI; increased investment in cardiovascular research; and support for the health service to improve care for people with heart conditions.

Professor Bryan Williams, chief scientific and medical officer at the BHF, said: "Research-driven innovation in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases has been one of the great success stories of modern medicine.

"However, these diseases remain one of the biggest yet most preventable causes of premature death and ill health.

"We need to act now to prevent the hard-won progress of recent decades being lost for future generations.

"Reimagining how we prevent and treat heart disease and stroke is key to transforming the nation's health.

"Research and innovation are how we'll achieve this, and the rapid advances in AI, data science, technology and advanced therapies offer us a glimpse into what's possible if we capitalise on this era of scientific opportunity.

"We can't do this alone, so support from governments and partners will be critical to unleash the potential of the UK's life sciences sector to help unlock the lifesaving treatments and cures millions are still waiting for."

The BHF is the biggest independent funder of cardiovascular research in the UK, committing around £100 million of new research awards every year.

Scottish public health minister Jenni Minto said: "We strongly share the ambition to improve Scotland's heart health and help people live longer, happier lives.

"A key part of this is ensuring that we create an environment which helps people to make healthier choices about their health which are critical to maintaining heart health - including stopping smoking, exercising regularly and eating a balanced diet."

To help with this, she said the Scottish Government, together with the council body Cosla, would soon publish a Population Health Framework "which is focused on prevention".

Ms Minto added: "Through our Heart Disease Action Plan we are working to ensure timely and equitable access to diagnosis, treatment, and care for people with heart disease in Scotland .

"We were pleased that Parliament approved this year's Scottish budget which ensures a record funding settlement for the NHS, allowing us to invest in bringing down waiting times and making it easier to see a GP."

Father and husband feels ‘robbed’ of both his son and wife

Craig Murray described the double heartbreak of losing his son and his wife to the same heart condition in the space of seven years.

Mr Murray, 59, said he feels “robbed” following the deaths of his son Chris and wife Linda, both of whom had been diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a heart condition which is often inherited.

Chris Murray was just 22 when he collapsed and died at work in 2017, having suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

Mrs Murray had been taken to hospital in May 2024 where doctors tried to relieve fluid retention she was suffering because of her medication, but her condition deteriorated and she died on May 30.

Mr Murray, from Glasgow, said the loss of his wife was made even harder by the fact she would have become a grandmother this year, with the couple’s son Craig Jnr and his wife due to have a baby in the summer.

“She is due on what would have been Linda’s 59th birthday, on July 20,” Mr Murray said.

“That’s given us some comfort. It was like a message or a sign from her.”

Craig Murray with his wife Linda | PA

He went on: “I feel robbed, having lost my wife and son to heart disease.

“I’m not the victim, Linda and Chris are, but they still had so much to do.

“Linda would have loved to have been a grandma; she would have been the best grandparent. She’ll never get to see her grandchild and that would have given her such a boost.”

Mr Murray said his wife had been diagnosed with HCM when she was 30 and their son was suspected of having it from the age of three, but they had not realised the “severity” of the condition.

He added: “Linda’s mum had the same condition as her and she died two years before her, having experienced the same difficult symptoms.

“It also took Linda’s granddad, and Chris. She knew she had a ticking time bomb and that we could lose her at any time. She had to be really brave.”

Following their son’s death, the Murray family became ardent supporters of the British Heart Foundation (BHF), raising thousands of pounds for the charity.

Mr Murray said: “The research BHF funds can help other people to have a different outcome.

“If that could be Linda and Chris’s legacy, helping to inspire fundraising or some sort of breakthrough with these heart conditions, it would mean a lot.”

Mr Murray was speaking ahead of the launch of the BHF’s new 10-year strategy which aims to “revolutionise” the way heart disease and stroke are prevented and treated.

Analysis by the BHF has found rising UK deaths among working-age adults from cardiovascular disease, increasing heart failure and growing risks from obesity and diabetes.

Craig Murray with his son Chris | PA

Cardiovascular deaths in working age adults have risen by 18 per cent since 2019, from 18,693 to 21,975 in 2023, averaging 420 a week.

The BHF said the shift follows decades of progress to nearly halve annual deaths from conditions such as heart attack and stroke since the 1960s.