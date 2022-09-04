Prince Charles ‘moved beyond words’ by allergy death as he hosts global symposium in Scotland

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles is hosting a global symposium of allergy scientists at Dumfries House in Scotland organised by The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation.

The foundation was set up by the parents of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who died from anaphylaxis – the most severe form of an allergic reaction.

Natasha died on July 17, 2016 aged 15 after eating a Pret a Manger artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette before boarding a flight at Heathrow with her father and best friend.

The Prince of Wales who has said he was 'moved beyond words' by the death of a teenager who died from an allergic reaction to a Pret baguette. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A coroner concluded she would not have eaten the baguette if the sesame seeds – to which she was severely allergic – had been included on the label.

The idea of bringing the world’s leading allergy and environment experts together was first raised by Charles following the 2018 inquest into Natasha’s death, which highlighted the growing allergic epidemic, particularly among children and young people.

The two-day global symposium on September 6 and 7 will see Charles take part in a roundtable discussion with the scientists and Natasha’s parents Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse.

Seventeen world leading allergy experts from the UK, US, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong and Denmark will attend the event.

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse. Picture: Family handout/PA Wire

Charles said: “I was moved beyond words by the tragic death of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse and the way her parents have selflessly dedicated themselves to preventing other families suffering in the same way.

“That is why my Prince’s Foundation is hosting leading scientists and experts in the field to tackle the environmental causes of allergic disease, so that no more lives are needlessly lost due to allergic reactions.”

Mr Ednan-Laperouse, co-founder of Natasha’s Foundation, said: “We are deeply grateful to HRH The Prince of Wales for inspiring and hosting this momentous event, which will involve many of the world’s leading allergy experts.

“By bringing the scientists together in one room, we hope to identify the most important and effective ways of tackling the allergy epidemic, to prevent other families from enduring the loss and heartbreak that we have had to endure following Natasha’s death.

“This is a real opportunity to draw up a blueprint to make allergy history and will help define the next major research intervention to be supported by Natasha’s Foundation.”

In October, "Natasha's Law" was brought in, making allergy information a requirement for food made on site.

The parents of Ms Ednan-Laperouse have separately set up a clinical trial to make "food allergies history".

The trial will see whether commonly available food products, such as milk and peanuts, can be used under medical supervision to treat those with food allergies.

After a 12-month desensitisation period, those involved will be tracked for two further years.