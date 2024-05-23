LEZs have sparked controversy, so how do Scots feel about them after a year of enforcement in Glasgow and with days to go before fines begin in three other Scottish cities?

The number of Scots in favour of banning the dirtiest vehicles from city centres has risen over the past year, polling has revealed.

Three out of five people – 60 per cent of those questioned – now back low emission zones (LEZs), up from 53 per cent last year.

The findings come from a new survey commissioned by health charity Asthma + Lung UK Scotland, which supports people with breathing problems, funds medical research and campaigns for clean air.

LEZs are designated areas where only vehicles with exhaust emissions below a set level are allowed entry, with fines for drivers whose motors do not pass.

Their introduction is aimed at lowering air pollution, one of the biggest killers of humans worldwide.

The latest poll come 12 months after enforcement began in Glasgow’s LEZ and just days before penalties are rolled out in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee.

Results also show opposition to LEZs has fallen, with only 21 per cent of respondents against them – compared to 23 per cent in 2023.

Enforcement of the LEZ in Glasgow began on June 1 last year, with Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee due to follow suit in the next few days

Perhaps surprisingly, support for the zones was highest in Glasgow, where 62 per cent were in favour – despite widespread controversy among local businesses since enforcement went live on June 1 last year.

Air pollution is named as one of the leading causes of premature deaths worldwide, claiming around 6.5 million lives annually – including an estimated 38,000 in the UK, at least 2,500 of them in Scotland – with transport a key culprit.

It is estimated that air pollution costs the Scottish economy more than £1.1 billion each year in lost work days and costs to the NHS.

Asthma + Lung UK Scotland has welcomed the establishment of LEZs in Scotland’s most polluted cities.

“Air pollution from cars contains dangerous toxins such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter,” said Gareth Brown, policy and public affairs officer for the charity and chair of Healthy Air Scotland.

“It is draining our resources, straining our health system and cutting short over 2,700 lives a year.”

The charity is calling for politicians from all parties to come together to tackle dirty air, increase investment in public transport and active travel and encourage behavioural change.

“We want to see our cities to be far healthier places, where people aren’t exposed to unhealthy air,” Mr Brown added.

“It is vitally important that we protect the lungs and health of our communities – no one should be forced to breathe in toxic air.”

Exposure to air pollution can lead to a wide range of diseases, including stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancers and aggravated asthma.

It has also been linked to type 2 diabetes, obesity and dementia.

Children and adolescents are particularly vulnerable because they are still developing.

“It’s encouraging to see growing support for low emission zones, which are designed to protect public health by improving air quality,” said Scottish transport secretary Fiona Hyslop.