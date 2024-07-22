Pioneering programme aims to get young Scots walking

Scotland's national walking charity is calling for experienced trainers to support a new innovative Health Walks programme for high schools across Scotland.

Paths for All has developed a new nationwide programme that will support young people in reaping the benefits of walking more during the school day through an inclusive and sustainable approach.

The charity is looking to recruit skilled freelance trainers to deliver a comprehensive train-the-trainer course to senior pupils so that they can lead Health Walks for their peers.

Carl Greenwood, senior development officer at Paths for All is leading the project said: "Boosting steps throughout the day has proven benefits for physical and mental wellbeing.

“We're seeking passionate individuals with a background in youth work, education, or health promotion to join us in this exciting venture.

The flexible, modular course will be approximately four hours long and delivered by various partner organisations, including schools and third-sector groups. It aims to provide Walk Leader training to pupils, creating a sustainable model for ongoing Health Walks.

“The ideal candidates will have a strong background in youth engagement, health promotion, or physical education, coupled with the ability to deliver engaging training sessions.

By implementing the new programme, the charity aims to create a more active, engaged, and healthier student population and believe the benefits extend beyond the individual to potentially improve the overall learning environment and school atmosphere.

Interested trainers are invited to apply by Monday, 19th August. Full details of the role and application process can be found on the Paths for All website (www.pathsforall.org.uk), LinkedIn page, and Goodmoves.

This recruitment drive is part of Paths for All's broader initiative to establish Health Walks in high schools nationwide.

