Pig flu UK: What is the H1N2 swine influenza strain? What does the discovery mean?

A strain of pig flu has been detected in a human in the UK for the first time, a health agency has announced.

The infection was detected in a routine flu screening test at a GP surgery in North Yorkshire.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the strain is similar to flu viruses circulating in pigs in the UK.

The UKHSA has said that the first human case of the H1N2 flu strain has been detected. (Credit: Getty Images)

“As is usual early in emerging infection events, UKHSA is working closely with partners to determine the characteristics of the pathogen and assess the risk to human health,” a spokesperson for the UKHSA said,

“The case was detected as part of routine national flu surveillance undertaken by UKHSA and the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP). The individual was tested by their GP after experiencing respiratory symptoms.

“Influenza A(H1N2)v virus was detected by UKHSA using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing and characterised using genome sequencing.”

According to the UKHSA, the individual concerned “experienced a mild illness” and has fully recovered. The source of the infection has not yet been ascertained and remains under investigation.

Meera Chand, incident director at UKHSA, said: “It is thanks to routine flu surveillance and genome sequencing that we have been able to detect this virus. This is the first time we have detected this virus in humans in the UK, though it is very similar to viruses that have been detected in pigs.

“We are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce any potential spread. In accordance with established protocols, investigations are underway to learn how the individual acquired the infection and to assess whether there are any further associated cases.”

Chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss, said: “We know that some diseases of animals can be transferred to humans, which is why high standards of animal health, welfare and biosecurity are so important.

“Through our animal and human surveillance systems we work together to protect everyone. In this case we are providing specialist veterinary and scientific knowledge to support the UKHSA investigation. Pig keepers must also report any suspicion of swine flu in their herds to their local vet immediately.”

Close contacts of the case are being followed up by UKHSA and partner organisations.