Peterhead student's headaches turned out to be rare form of brain cancer

Jordan Kearney’s family are now hoping to raise funds towards the cost of potentially life-saving treatments for their son.

Otherwise a perfectly health 22-years-old student, Jordan had been suffering from debilitating headaches for months but these had been dismissed by his GP as depression/migraines.

However, in June this year the family say their lives changed forever when Jordon paid a visit to the optician.

Jordan with mum, and full-time carer, Maria.

It was here that a large mass was discovered and Jordan was admitted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary within hours.

Two days later, Jordan had become markedly confused and lethargic and an emergency biopsy was performed and a shunt inserted to relieve some of the pressure on his brain.

Two weeks later, Jordan was discharged to await the results of the biopsy.

At home, Jordan continued to be extremely lethargic, but there had been no care plan given and no support offered to the family according to Jordan’s mum Maria.

Jordan with dad Damian and siblings Natalie and Jonathon.

She took on the role of full-time carer and has been at Jordan’s side throughout this entire journey, supporting and seeing to his every need.

Jordan’s dad, Damian, and siblings Natalie and Jonathon also make the 70-mile round trip daily to be at his side.

Results of the biopsy arrived around three weeks later and the devastating diagnosis was delivered to the family.

Jordan had a very rare form of brain cancer called Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) grade 4 with a spinal spread.

A visit to the optician proved life-changing

In July this year Jordon was readmitted to ARI after becoming increasingly confused and imaging confirmed that the tumour had grown and is now so deep seated that it is inoperable.

He began chemotherapy three days later and will remain in hospital until this round of treatment is complete.

Maria said: “Our lives have been placed in turmoil ever since Jordan’s devastating diagnosis.

" There are very limited treatment options available in the UK. I have been searching obsessively to find anything that Jordan may benefit from.

“We have also consulted with a private Specialist Oncologist in London who has given us some great information on options.

“There are a few options we are hoping to raise fund for, which can be used as combined treatments.

*We are awaiting news if Optune will be a suitable treatment along side Jordan’s current treatments, but this device is extremely expensive and can cost as much as £17000 per month and long term use would be required.

“ONC201 - a Phase II trial that has shown very promising clinical results.

“The drug would be sourced from Germany and would cost £4000- £4500 per month.

“Jordan’s specialist is currently doing his own research into this before deciding if he can oversee the treatment.

“We would also like to send samples of the original biopsy for Whole Exome Sequencing at the cost of £5000 in the hopes of finding a target treatment.”

Maria continued: “Jordan is a genuinely kind, caring and selfless person and is loved by all that know him.

“He has always been a hard-working individual, he studied at Peterhead Academy and became Head Boy in his senior year then went on to University to study International Business Management.

“Jordan is in his final year at uni, but had to defer the last term due to the debilitating headaches he was experiencing. He is due to pick up the course again after the summer break.

“Jordan has always worked alongside his education since he became of age. His first real job was at Zanres in Mintlaw he then went on to work at McDonalds Peterhead and has worked his way up to a managerial position.

“He has saved all he earned to buy his first car.

"He really enjoys the freedom of driving and loves to spend time with his friends and family, so for him to be confined to a room is soul destroying.

“We have brightened up his room with some photos of his family, friends, pets and

of course his cars, to keep his spirits high.

“Jordan continues to be as mannerable as ever and even thanks the nurses for doing his bloods with a smile on his face.

“Please look deep in your heart and consider donating as much as you can afford to help us give Jordan a better chance of living with this awful disease.”

The family have now set up a gofundme page with a £100,000 target.

Already more than £13,600 has been donated with the total increasing by the hour.