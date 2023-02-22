'People are in tears, this is not America' Furious doctor slams abortion vigil outside Glasgow hospital

A senior doctor has criticised a ‘vigil’ by abortion protesters outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow which he says has left “people in tears”.

The 40 Days For Life group began the "Lent Vigil" on Wednesday and will continue the protest for 40 days.

Dr Greg Irwin, who has been a vocal advocate for buffer zones currently being considered by the Scottish Parliament, confronted the protesters.

He said: “These protesters are going to be here 12 hours a day for the next 40 days intimidating and harassing women coming to my hospital to access abortion healthcare.

Dr Greg Irwin, in front of the vigil.

"It is causing great upset. People are in tears, people can’t believe that this is here in Glasgow. You see this on the TV in America, you don’t expect to be confronted with this crew when you come to hospital in Glasgow.”

Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay is bringing forward the Abortion Services Safe Access Zones (Scotland) Bill in a bid to stop anti-abortion protesters from gathering outside clinics with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon having pledged Scottish Government support for the legislation.

Campaigners at Back Off Scotland however have raised concerns that the timetable for passing the Bill through Holyrood has “regressed”.

She said last week: “The images we have seen, and the stories I have been told by people who have been intimidated, obstructed and abused outside medical facilities, are shocking.

“I am proud to be introducing a Bill to stop the protests, and want to ensure it is the best and most robust legislation it can be.”

She added: “Abortion rights are human rights.

“In years to come, people will look back at these appalling protests and wonder why they were allowed to go on for so long.