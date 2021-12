PCR tests temporarily unavailable across most of Scotland again

People have struggled to book PCR tests

At lunchtime on Wednesday, only four out of the 56 walk-in testing sites in the country were available for booking a same-day appointment.

These were the Highland Council headquarters car park in Inverness, Mossfield Car Park in Oban, Langlee Community Centre in Galashiels, and Wick Highland Riverside in Caithness.

The rest currently do not have any PCR test appointments available until Thursday, and most of those are in the afternoon.

Of the eight drive-through sites in Scotland, none appeared to have available appointments until Thursday either.

People trying to book a test at some of the centres received a message reading: “There are currently no slots available on this day. Try again this evening, when more test slots will be made available.”

Mobile units for most postcode areas in Scotland however are still operating on-the-day testing.

The lack of appointments comes as Scotland saw a record number of positive Covid-19 test results.

The festive period has seen cases climb to more than 8,000 a day, with the most recorded since the start of the pandemic on Boxing Day – 11,030.

A Scottish Government spokesman said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to update the nation on the current Covid testing situation during her statement in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.