The figure is at its highest in 13 months, and is approaching the all-time record of 2,053 set in January 2021.

The number of Covid patients in intensive care has remained lower than at other points of the pandemic, at 27.

No data is available on Monday on case numbers, deaths or vaccinations, due to a technical issue faced by Public Health Scotland (PHS).

PHS said it was working on the issue and hoped to return to normal reporting on Tuesday.

The Scottish Government reported 13,220 new cases on Friday, but it is feared infection levels may be significantly higher.

The Office for National Statistics weekly infection survey, considered by many experts to be the gold standard measurement, estimated that infection levels were the highest since the survey began in the week to March 5.

One in 18 people were thought to have the virus.

