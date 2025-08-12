Only 1 in 6 Scots feel comfortable talking about alcohol-here's how we can change that
Despite attempts to improve thing and more interest in the sober movement (with Scotland's first alcohol-free bar set to open in Aberdeen this autumn) the country still faces a signification alcohol problem. According to Public Health Scotland Scots are drinking 50% above safe limits; with those who drink alcohol consuming an average of 21.6 units per week, way above current health guidelines.
Sandra Parker, an award-winning sober coach of Just the Tonic Coaching, https://justthetoniccoaching.com/ who hails from Scotland warns that the country still has a lot to tackle when it comes to talking about alcohol.
"The statistics tell the story - only one in six adults in Scotland feel comfortable talking about their relationship with alcohol. It turns out, there are actually more comfortable talking about sex than how much they drink.
There is a lot of shame around struggling with alcohol in Scotland. We're not a culture that opens up easily about personal issues, and sharing problems with alcohol feels like admitting you can't cope and might be a dreaded 'alcoholic' when everyone else seems to be managing fine," she explains.
"In Scotland specifically, when the average adult consumes 21.6 units per week (50% above safe guidelines), it can be easy to normalise excess drinking. And it is also worth noting that most people when asked how much they drink will automatically state a lower number-meaning this figure may be even bigger.
Through my work helping people gain control over alcohol across the UK, I've spoken to thousands over the last six years - and 75% admitted they significantly under reported their actual consumption." she adds.
Sandra, who became alcohol-free herself in 2018, says that those who do lower or stop their alcohol consumption, also struggle to articulate this properly and aren't sure how to tell others they've ditched alcohol in the beginning-and this can make talking about it more difficuilt.
"The biggest barrier is fear that people will assume you HAD to stop - that you had a serious problem rather than made a choice. In a culture where drinking is normalized, people assume you only quit if you've hit rock bottom.
Instead, Sandra advises to keep it simple and confident. " Just say I'm not drinking at the moment" or "I've decided to take a break from alcohol. I often advise people to simply state that they are having a break from alcohol to improve their sleep or because they are on a health kick - this is easy to understand and avoids interrogation" she adds.
Scotland still has a way to go when it comes to talking about alcohol, and this may be the key to helping the country's relationship with drinking too.
"The key to talking about alcohol in Scotland is confidence. When you're matter of fact about it, most people accept it," adds Sandra Parker.