One-minute video game could diagnose your child with autism

With thousands of Scottish children waiting for an autism diagnosis, could technology speed things up? A new study announced yesterday in The British Journal of Psychiatry has suggested a one-minute video game could diagnose Autism and distinguish it from both ADHD and children who are neurotypical.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this breaking new study, announced yesterday, 183 children, ages 7–13, were asked to copy an avatar's dance-like movements for 60 seconds whilst technology measured their imitation skills.

The results showed that this method was able to correctly identify children with autism, when compared to neurotypical children in around 80% of cases. It could also differentiate Autism from ADHD with 70% accuracy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst this might be an exciting prospect for the thousands of people waiting for an assessment in Scotland, neurodiversity experts at Neurodiversity Unravelled have warned parents that this test can’t replace a full assessment that children currently receive when diagnosed with ADHD or Autism.

Neurodiversity experts Louise Lawrence and Rebecca Varrell explain the role of technology in diagnosing autism.

Louise Lawrence, Speech Therapist and co-director of Neurodiversity Unravelled says: "There may be value in using this as a screener and there are many advances in technology which can be used in our clinical area to help add to the robust understanding of the individual when it comes to neurodivergent individuals.

"However, just like when you look online for countless tick box questionnaires, and online tests, this does not give a complete picture of the person. As assessors we currently use some standardised and computerised tests as part of our diagnostic assessments as we can see the value of additional information!

"However, when conducting clinical assessments it is really important to understand the full developmental history and family context of someone with suspected autism, as well as carry out comprehensive interviews and face to face clinical assessments to reach a diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is definitely a danger in using machines to replace humans in assessing autism and ADHD which are complex, subtle, lifelong, spectrum conditions. A multidisciplinary team can’t be replaced by a one-minute test."

Rebecca Varrall, Co-Director of Neurodiversity Unravelled and Clinical Psychologist adds: "This assessment is measuring a very specific area of functioning which may certainly be an aspect of autism, but it may also feature in many other conditions or presentations as well. Therefore, this is not offering a robust assessment of somebody’s profile, but more a reflection of just that specific function which it’s looking at."

For more information on autism visit the National Autistic Society Scotland: https://www.autism.org.uk/what-we-do/scotland