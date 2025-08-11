One in three Scottish people do not feel confident approaching their GP with a mental health issue

Thirty-one per cent of Scottish people do not feel confident approaching their GP when they are facing mental health issues, a new study reports.

The shocking findings raise questions why Scottish people lack confidence expressing their poor mental issue with their GPs, where one in three people feel uncomfortable in doing so.

The research was conducted by law firm, Slater and Gordon as part of its self-advocacy campaign, urging people to feel confident voicing their issues if they feel they are being overlooked by their healthcare professional.

Within the research, the law firm also brings to light the Scottish public’s dissatisfaction with mental health services, where 41 per cent of Scottish residents felt that NHS provision is not sufficient.

Many respondents also referred to lengthy waiting times, where even if they had disclosed to their GP about their mental health issues, they were unable to access support in a timely manner.

Across Scotland, the insights found that many people had to wait up to two weeks for an initial doctor's appointment. A quarter (24 per cent) reported a waiting time of one to two months for an in-person appointment.

Derek Couper, Head of Clinical Negligence in Scotland, comments: “It’s unfortunate to see the loss of faith that people have in NHS services in Scotland and raises concerns about the standard of mental health provision. Those who are facing mental health challenges deserve the right to seek support services in a timely manner, that can help them move forward swiftly and efficiently.