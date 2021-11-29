Omicron: Sturgeon backs Covid vaccines for children under 12

It comes after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) was asked to consider advice on increasing vaccine coverage in response to the new Covid variant Omicron.

The committee is expected to advice booster vaccines for all over 18s.

Some experts have also called for vaccines to be offered to children aged five to 11, as is the case in countries including the US, Canada and Israel.

Devi Sridhar, Professor of public health at Edinburgh University, has repeatedly recommended vaccines for younger children.

She said on Monday that it would be “irresponsible” to leave youngsters vulnerable to the new variant while so little is known about Omicron.

She wrote on Twitter: ”We should be offering parents the choice of vaccinating 5-11s as quickly as possible in the U.K. Leaving them completely exposed to a new variant (when data is limited) seems irresponsible. Esp since millions of kids 5-11 already vaxxed in the U.S.”

Asked about Prof Sridhar’s comments in a media briefing on Monday, Ms Sturgeon said she “agreed with the sentiment”.

“It’s not for me to preempt what the JCVI will say this afternoon,” she said.

“My view… it should be a caveat that I’m a politician, not a clinician, I want to get the vaccine to as many people as I possibly can, so in that respect I’m with Devi on the sentiments of what she is saying there.

“Obviously we have to make sure the vaccines are approved, and then politicians like me have to follow clinical advice on who is and is not appropriate to receive a vaccine, so we will wait and see what the JCVI have to say later.”

Scotland is ready to scale up the booster vaccine programme if needed, Ms Sturgeon said.

“Over the weekend we have already been starting to consider the operational aspects of that,” she said.

“We are already going very, very fast in the programme, we’re the most vaccinated part of the UK. We are already trying to step that up."

