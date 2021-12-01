Omicron Scotland: All adults to be offered Covid booster vaccine by end of January

It comes after Boris Johnson made this commitment for England on Tuesday, adding that at least 400 military personnel would be employed to help, with temporary vaccination centres “popping up like Christmas trees".

The Scottish Government will also aim to offer all boosters before the end of January, a spokesperson said.

"We are aiming to offer the booster vaccine to everyone aged 18 or older who is eligible by the end of January, in line with the JCVI’s advice, and we will confirm our approach to deployment very soon,” they said.

Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

“We will continue to do all that we can to make sure people in Scotland are offered the greatest possible protection from vaccination, as quickly as we can.”

Health secretary Humza Yousaf has warned that the biggest challenge to the booster programme will be a shortage of staff.

Jillian Evans, Head of Health Intelligence at NHS Grampian, said on Wednesday that this January target will be possible, but “difficult to achieve”.

The health board had been exploring options to deliver the booster programme before Christmas, she told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland on Wednesday. This would have involved an “eye watering” number of extra staff, she said, adding that a January target will ease this pressure.

“Re-deploying staff is a challenge,” she said.

"We know that this is our busiest time of year in ‘peacetime’, during a pandemic it becomes even tougher.

"Being able to mobilise our existing staff in the way that we did at the start of the first vaccination programme will be difficult for us.”

The booking system will also present logistical challenges, she added.

Information will be given to those newly eligible for a booster as soon as possible, Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday.

"Urgent modelling work is being done to inform the operational response – for example, assessing the additional capacity that will be needed in terms of workforce and facilities,” she told MSPs in a Covid-19 update.

“And as the JCVI has advised, we will continue to prioritise booster jags on an age and risk basis.”

