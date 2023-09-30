Older Scots at increasing risk of malnutrition as cost-of-living crisis bites, new research shows

Older Scots are at an increasing risk of malnutrition as the cost-of-living crisis bites, exclusive new research shows

More than half of older people in Scotland have been forced to change their eating habits due to the cost-of-living crisis, putting them at increased risk of malnutrition.

Research by charity Food Train, given exclusively to The Scotsman, suggests significantly more older Scots are in danger of becoming malnourished than official estimates suggest – almost a fifth compared to one in ten.

Details shared by older people who use the charity’s services have heightened concerns that problems are deepening, adding to the strain on under-pressure NHS and social care services unless more can be done to prevent problems.

Additionally, the fresh concerns have been revealed in the wake of new Census data, which shows older people now account for 20 per cent of Scotland’s population – up from 17 per cent in 2011.

Food Train works with about 3,000 people aged 65 and over across Scotland to help them eat well and live well in their own homes, tackling malnutrition and loneliness through shopping and meal-sharing services, along with other projects.

Its latest survey of members found 57 per cent have changed their eating habits due to the cost-of-living crisis, including some who have cut back on the amount of food they are buying.

Similarly, 51 per cent have changed the way they heat their homes to cut their bills because of rising energy costs, while 42 per cent have done both.

This comes on top of screening carried out by Food Train’s Eat Well Age Well project and partner organisations, which has found 16 per cent of the 4,165 older people assessed since 2019 were at risk of malnourishment.

Food Train’s chief executive Michelle Carruthers said Scotland was facing growing levels of malnutrition among its older people, “which is being worsened by the impact of the cost-of-living crisis”.

“Financial pressures are forcing many to buy less, cheaper – and often unhealthier – food,” said Ms Carruthers.

“On top of jeopardising their health by not eating properly, older Scots face another winter where many fear they cannot heat their homes properly because they are worried about paying those bills too.

“Our research suggests that almost one in five older people across the country are at risk of malnutrition. The reality is that this is just the tip of the iceberg as we’re screening people who have accessed a service of some kind. What about those who haven’t?

“Greater political and financial help is needed on many fronts to ensure those who need support get it. Investing in preventing people from becoming ill will actually save our health and care services money.”

Age Scotland’s head of policy and communications Adam Stachura said the findings were “shocking and should be a source of shame”.

“The cost-of-living crisis is placing huge numbers of people under immense strain, and our helpline regularly hears from those who are struggling with mounting bills,” he said.