NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has announced its latest drop-in vaccination venues which include Celtic Park, Ibrox Stadium and Hampden Park.

The vaccination bus, touring venues across Scotland, is offering Moderna to anyone aged 18 to 39 who has not yet had a first dose, or has been waiting for a second dose for more than eight weeks.

AstraZeneca is also available for people aged 40 and older as a first dose or as a second dose to anyone who is eight weeks from their first AstraZeneca vaccination.

The vaccination bus, operated by Scottish Ambulance Service, will run 10am-6pm clinics at Celtic Park on Monday July 26, Ibrox on Tuesday July 27, and Hampden on Wednesday July 28.

Rangers’ Managing Director, Stewart Robertson, said: “As a club we are delighted to have a drop-in clinic at Ibrox and to be able to support the on-going vaccination effort.

“Being able to vaccinate as many people as possible is allowing us to return to a more normal day-to-day life, as well as welcome some fans back into the stadium on a matchday.

“Many people have worked tirelessly to ensure vaccines are available at ease and we are proud to play a small part in supporting these efforts.”

The Health Board is also currently working with Glasgow City Council to identify potential additional city centre sites for the vaccination bus to visit in coming weeks.

Provisions are also being explored with universities around Greater Glasgow and Clyde ahead of student term time.

Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, said: “I’d like to thank Rangers, Celtic and Hampden Park for supporting the national vaccination programme by hosting these drop-in clinics. It’s vital that we get as many people vaccinated as possible, and we know that this mobile unit, operated by the Scottish Ambulance Service, has been popular. I’d encourage anyone not yet vaccinated, or who had their first dose more than eight weeks ago, to go along to these if it’s convenient.”

Public health experts are urging those who have not got their jag or are due their second jag to step forward and take part in the vaccination process.

A full list of vaccination drop-in clinics and vaccination bus locations can be found on the NHSGGC website.

