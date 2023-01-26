More than a quarter of Scots believe people who are overweight or obese “have only themselves to blame”, with around one in six feeling the same about people with serious drinking problems, a new survey has revealed.

The Scottish Social Attitudes survey, run annually by Edinburgh-based ScotCen Social Research, also found nearly a half (44%) of Scots feel heavy smokers are ultimately responsible for their addiction.

However, as the 1,130 respondents randomly selected from 1,043 addresses, the opinions differ significantly across gender, age and class lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Men were more likely than women to agree that people who are heavy smokers (48% compared with 39%) and people who are overweight or obese ‘have only themselves to blame’ (34% compared with 22%).

More than a quarter of Scots believe people who are overweight or obese “have only themselves to blame”

Similarly, people aged 65 and older were more likely to agree (35%) than younger adults

aged 16-34 (20%) that people who are overweight or obese are solely responsible for their condition.

Meanwhile, those with no qualifications were more likely than those educated to at least

degree level to agree that people have only themselves to blame across all three health issues.

Nearly half (47%) of respondents with no qualifications felt that way about people with serious drinking problems, as opposed to just 15% of respondents educated to degree level.

The same attitudes were expressed regarding heavy smokers - 70% with no qualifications versus 42% with a degree - and those who are overweight or obese - 49% with no qualifications versus 26% with a degree.

“Addressing stigma is considered a policy priority for the Scottish Government as it

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

is seen as a barrier to health improvement agendas, including around weight,

alcohol use and smoking,” reads the report.

“It is recognised that stigma comes in many guises, including self-stigmatisation and workforce stigma.”

While the prevalence of smoking in Scotland has reduced dramatically, from 28% in 2003 to 11% in 2021, the issues of obesity and drinking continue to affect the nation.

The report’s authors state “Scotland’s relationship with alcohol is widely perceived as harmful by the general public”, and quote an Ipsos Mori poll of adults in Great Britain in August 2022 which highlighted that the public believes that the nation’s drinking culture is “one of its worst attributes”.

And in 2013, 84% of respondents to a previous SSA survey stated they felt that alcohol

caused “a great deal” or “quite a lot of harm” in Scotland and the majority of people

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

felt that hazardous and binge drinking was “problematic”.

Meanwhile, Scotland has one of the highest rates of adults living with overweight and obesity among the OECD nations. In 2021, 67% of adults in Scotland were living overweight and 30% were living with obesity.

While the proportion of overweight adults in Scotland has remained relatively stable since 2008, there has been a small increase in the mean BMI of adults from 2003 to 2021.

“Those who held views about individual responsibility were shown to be consistent

in their views across alcohol and smoking behavior, and drugs,” the report’s authors argue.

“Thus there may be some benefit across the different health issues if one area implements policy that addresses stigmatising views.”