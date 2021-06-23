Nursing union in trade dispute with Scottish Government over pay

The union has called for a 12.5 per cent pay rise for nurses, and is not satisfied with the four per cent pay rise for most NHS staff offered by the Scottish Government in March.

The pay offer was voted for by Unison members in May, and was backdated to March.

However it was not supported by the RCN, which has now lodged a dispute with the Scottish Government and is calling for further discussions over pay.

Julie Lamberth, Chair of the RCN Scotland Board, wrote to health secretary Humza Yousaf on Wednesday to notify him of the dispute.

Members have “serious concerns regarding the recruitment and retention of the nursing workforce in Scotland,” she said,

She said: “The Scottish Government has relied on the good will of nursing staff for too long. For years, we have been responding to the challenge of delivering safe and effective patient care, in the face of increasing demands, staff shortages and low pay. These issues have been exacerbated by the pandemic. Nursing staff are exhausted, with worrying numbers considering leaving the profession.

“Every patient needs and deserves the best quality of care, this can only be safely achieved with the right number of nursing staff with the right skills and expertise.

“Today’s action - writing to the Cabinet Secretary to lodge our trade dispute – is a formal expression of our members’ frustration and concern for patient safety. We are sending a clear message that the time to value nursing as a safety critical profession is now.”

Scottish Labour has supported the RCN.

Spokesperson for Health and Covid Recovery Jackie Baillie said: “Nicola Sturgeon has been more than happy to stand on her doorstep and clap for our nurses, but they don't need a PR stunt, what they really need is a decent pay rise.

“This should have been an opportunity to give nurses the recognition they deserve after decades of under-appreciation.

“Instead their voices have been ignored to the extent that RCN Scotland has had to enter into a trade dispute for the first time in their history.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

