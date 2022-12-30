NHS Scotland: Working conditions and low pay are causing nurses to call in sick, says union

Nurses and midwives say under-staffing, increasing demand and low pay contributed to staff taking more than 225,000 days off due to mental health difficulties last year.

Staff on a NHS hospital ward, as nurses and midwives were forced to take more than 225,000 days off because of mental health issues in the last year

Newly-released data shows the equivalent of more than 621 years were lost in nursing and midwifery across Scotland’s 14 health boards in 2021/22.

Altogether, 226,885 days were lost, representing an 11 percent increase from the previous year when the figure stood at 204,764.

The figures show the “extremely worrying but unsurprising” level of absence in NHS Scotland’s nursing and midwifery workforces, according to the Royal College of Nursing’s Scotland director Colin Poolman.

“Under-staffing, increasing demand and low pay were all having an impact on the mental and physical health of Scotland’s nursing workforce before the pandemic,” said Mr Poolman.

“The situation has continued to worsen in 2022. Working under such sustained pressures for such a long period puts incredible strain on the mental well-being of nursing staff and the levels of absence are extremely worrying but unsurprising in the circumstances.

“It is vital that employers do all they can to protect the mental health and wellbeing of nursing and other health and care staff. There were positive steps in terms of mental health support during the pandemic, but it shouldn’t have taken these circumstances to recognise that staff deserve this level of support. And many staff simply don’t have the time to take their breaks.

“The Scottish Government needs to address the fundamentals of low pay, short staffing and career progression to help recruit and retain the nursing workforce Scotland needs. Under the circumstances it is no surprise that our members have voted to move towards historic strike action in the New Year.”

The figures were obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats using freedom of information legislation, leading to the party’s leader Alex-Cole Hamilton accusing the Scottish Government of being “stubbornly pig-headed” about the issues that impact health workers.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “These are not just numbers. These are people struggling, people who need real solutions – not another decade of SNP mismanagement.

“The Scottish Government has been stubbornly pig-headed when it comes to easing the pressures on our dedicated NHS workers.

“They have repeatedly opposed and ignored Scottish Liberal Democrat calls for a burnout prevention plan and a staff assembly.

“These policies would guarantee annual leave, ensure safe levels of staffing, and put the experience of those on the frontline at the heart of tackling the crisis in our NHS.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We remain deeply grateful to all our health and social care staff who have shown tremendous dedication and commitment throughout the pandemic, and continue to support them as we move through winter.

“Patient safety and staff wellbeing are of paramount importance and we made £12 million available in the last financial year to support workforce wellbeing.

“We are working with partners across health, social care and social work and speaking with staff to best understand where pressures are and how we can mitigate their impact.