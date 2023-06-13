NHS Scotland strikes: Junior doctors vote to strike with dates announced

Scottish NHS junior doctors have voted “conclusively” to strike in July over a pay dispute with the Scottish Government.

The leadership of BMA Scotland’s junior doctor committee today confirmed three days of strike action will take place on July 12 to July 15 “unless an improved offer that the BMA believes could credibly be put to members is put forward by the Scottish Government”.

Junior doctors in Scotland had previously been offered a 14.5 per cent pay rise over two years in an attempt to curb strike action, after BMA members voted for a 72-hour walkout in what would be their first national strike over pay.

The Scottish Government said the offer represents a £61.3m investment in junior doctor pay, and will constitute a 6.5 per cent pay increase in 2023/24, as well as a 7.5 per cent uplift in 2022/23.

The results of the consultative vote saw 71.1 per cent vote to reject the offer. The turnout was 66.3 per cent.

Dr Chris Smith, chair of the BMA’s Scottish junior doctor committee, said the BMA believes action can still be avoided if the Scottish Government comes back to any fresh negotiations “with a better offer that convincingly starts to reverse the 15 years of pay erosion junior doctors in Scotland have endured”.

“Our membership has once again spoken decisively and clearly,” said Dr Smith.

“It is beyond doubt that they do not consider this offer sufficient to begin the process of addressing the pay erosion we have suffered since 2008 – when pay for a junior doctor was some 28.5 per cent higher.

“That is why today, we can confirm that we are now forced to act on the incredibly strong mandate given to us by members in our preceding strike ballot and announce a full withdrawal of labour for three days from Wednesday July 12.

“We are taking these steps reluctantly and indeed this start date is a longer pause than the two weeks statutory notice required in law for two reasons.”

Dr Smith called for health secretary Michael Matheson to “come back with an improved offer and we can still avert the need for strikes and the disruption they will cause us all and patients in particular”.

“The ball is now firmly back in the Government’s court,” he said, “and I hope they respond urgently and positively.”

Health secretary Michael Matheson said he is “disappointed” that junior doctors have rejected the deal and “decided on industrial action which is in no one’s interest”.

“I respect the outcome of the ballot,” Mr Matheson said,

“We negotiated in good faith, addressing concerns from junior doctors but this was only the start of the journey, not the end.

“This was the biggest investment in junior doctor pay for the last 20 years and a step forward to modernising pay bargaining, restoring confidence amongst junior doctors and ensuring that their contribution to our healthcare system is appropriately recognised.

“My door remains open, and I will meet with BMA Scotland later this week to discuss how we move forward.”

Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the strikes are “the culmination of years of SNP mismanagement of our NHS”.

“Humza Yousaf has continually tried to defend his government’s record by saying that there have been no strikes on his watch,” said Dr Gulhane.

“Now that excuse – which is as flimsy as his NHS Recovery plan – looks to be no longer the case unless the SNP Government can urgently find a solution.

“For all of Humza Yousaf’s shameless spin, the reality is that years of dire workforce planning by successive SNP health secretaries – including him – has left Scotland’s NHS in crisis and now that looks set to escalate.

“Patients who are already suffering will be deeply alarmed at the impact looming strike action will have on waiting times which are already too high on the SNP’s watch.

“Like many of my dedicated colleagues on the frontline, it is clear junior doctors are at their wits end.

“Michael Matheson has a duty to urgently address the poor conditions junior doctors are facing, such as guaranteeing they will get hot, nutritious meals at night and that rotas will be done six weeks in advance.

“The onus is on the SNP Government to get back round the table and find a solution to this dispute and deliver the modern, efficient and local health service that patients and staff need in Scotland.”

Scottish Labour Health Spokesperson Jackie Baillie said the result “is an overwhelming rejection of the SNP government’s failure to stand up for Scotland’s junior doctors and our NHS”.

“Junior doctors are central to the functioning of our NHS, but for years the SNP has failed to support them in their work,” said Ms Baillie.

“The responsibility for this strike lies solely with Michael Matheson.