Fresh figures on NHS Scotland staff sickness rates have been published.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sickness absence rates in NHS Scotland have reached the highest level for ten years, a report has revealed.

Figures showed that sickness absence rate for NHS Scotland for 2024/25 was 6.4 per cent – up from 6.2 per cent the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS Scotland sickness rates have risen to a ten-year high.

A new NHS Education for Scotland report showed that was “the highest rate during the past ten years”. It comes after the Scottish Government set a national standard, requiring health boards to achieve a sickness absence rate of 4 per cent from the end of march 2009.

However, figures for the year to the end of March showed that sickness absence rates fell in four NHS boards and increased in 18.

At the Scottish Ambulance Service, the sickness absence rate increased by 0.8 percentage points, to stand at 9.7 per cent – with this the highest sickness absence rate of any health board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ambulances outside the accident and emergency department at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, Fife. Ambulances waited outside hospitals for the equivalent of more than 41 years in 2024, figures show. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The data was released as part of a new report on NHS the health service employed 161,333.8 whole time equivalent (WTE) staff as of March 21 2025 – up by 0.1 per cent from the previous year.

That includes 67,714.6 WTE nursing and midwifery staff, with the number of absences amongst this group having fallen by almost a quarter (23.1%) over the year to a total of 2,601.2 WTE posts.

As well as that, the figures detailed a reduction in spending on bank and agency staff by the NHS.

Spending on agency medical and dental staff dropped by 16.7 per cent over the year to £108 million, the data showed. The overall bill for agency and bank nursing staff fell for the first time, to £410m, with this linked to falling spending on agency workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cost of agency agency nurses and midwifes was down by almost two thirds (62.5 per cent) to £56.7m for 2024/25.

The cost of bank staff – who are NHS employees, unlike agency workers who are employed by private companies – increased by 4.3 per cent to £353.4m. However, the report said: “After more than doubling in a three-year period, total nursing bank and agency expenditure decreased during the past year.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “NHS Scotland has made clear progress in reducing reliance on medical agency workers, with expenditure down 16.7 per cent in the past year. Across combined medical, nursing and midwifery agency use, we have seen a reduction of more than £100m.”