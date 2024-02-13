NHS Scotland: Hundreds of Scots with eating disorders left suffering on waiting lists

Hundreds of Scottish adults and dozens of children have been left waiting for eating disorder treatment on the NHS, new figures have revealed.

Freedom of Information requests to Scotland’s 14 health boards have revealed that at least 25 children are waiting for treatment for an eating disorder, with the majority in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

Ten under-18s are awaiting treatment in Glasgow, while seven are waiting in NHS Highland. Five are waiting in Ayrshire and Arran, while two need treatment in Tayside.

In the Scottish Borders, the NHS health board responded there were ‘less than five’ children awaiting treatment. For the total of 25, we have treated this figure as one. The other health boards have no children on eating disorder waiting lists.

The numbers are worse for adults, with nearly 400 people sitting on waiting lists. In NHS Lothian, 203 people are awaiting treatment – the largest number by far – with NHS Forth Valley a distant second with 53 people awaiting treatment.

They are followed by NHS Grampian (38), Highland (32), Greater Glasgow and Clyde (23), Ayrshire and Arran (15), Dumfries and Galloway (11), Tayside (10), Borders (5) and Western Isles (1). The other health boards had zero patients on eating disorder waiting lists or, in the case of NHS Orkney, are treated on the mainland.

Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Golden said this was “an extremely serious situation that needs to be urgently addressed”.

“People with eating disorders cannot be kept on waiting lists for lengthy periods of time, it’s a pressing situation which often needs an immediate intervention,” he said. “Hundreds of lives are, at best, being put on hold, and at worst being put in serious danger.

“These figures also show that, for people living in certain parts of the country, the situation is far worse. We know the NHS is struggling across the board and it’s not just those living with eating disorders who are being forced to wait.

“But ultimately the Scottish Government is in sole charge of health and needs to act decisively to sort out this unacceptable situation.”

Kirsty Pavey, of the eating disorder charity Beat, described eating disorders as “incredibly serious mental illnesses” and said it was “very concerning” that hundreds of people were having to wait for treatment.

“Delays to specialist care can worsen eating disorder thoughts and behaviours and make recovery much more difficult,” she said. “Delays can also increase the risk of needing hospital treatment, which is usually reserved for those most unwell.

According to Beat, an estimated 1.25 million people in the UK suffer from eating disorders. Studies suggest up to 25 per cent of people with eating disorders are male.

Ms Pavey said: “We’d urge anybody worried about themselves or their child to contact their GP as soon as possible and ask for an urgent appointment, or reach out to their local eating disorder service. We’re also available 365 days a year to support people with eating disorders and their families.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.