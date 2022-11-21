Health secretary Humza Yousaf has said his Government would “never contemplate” charging patients to use the NHS, after reports emerged that NHS Scotland executives have been discussing making wealthy people pay for treatment.

The discussion of a "two-tier" health service is mentioned in draft minutes of a meeting of NHS Scotland health board chief executives in September, seen by the BBC.

NHS Scotland chiefs met on Wednesday, September 21 to discuss "what a transformed NHS could look like".

Executives were recorded as suggesting some members of the public "are already making the choice to pay privately" while the NHS is "picking up the cost for life enhancing, not life-saving treatments". There is then discussion of designing a “two-tier system” where the people who can afford to go private do so.

The discussions also include suggestions that hospitals should change their appetite for risk by aiming to send patients home more quickly, and pause the funding of some new drugs.

However, NHS executives do not have the power to bring in such dramatic changes themselves, and Mr Yousaf has been quick to shoot down any suggestion his Government might be considering charging for NHS treatment.

“[The] SNP-led Scottish Government has never contemplated charging anyone, regardless of wealth, for treatment on NHS [and] never will,” Mr Yousaf said on social media.

“Our record demonstrates our commitment to NHS core values; abolishing prescription charges, removal of dental charges for young people, continued funding free eye tests. Any suggestion otherwise is, frankly, complete baloney.”

Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “These revelations are deeply alarming. It’s clear that the NHS leadership are talking about abandoning the founding principles of our health service and introducing patient charges – and that they feel they have the political cover to do so.

“Despite Humza Yousaf’s protestations, the privatisation of Scotland’s NHS seems to be under active consideration by the SNP. This is outrageous. Healthcare must remain free at the point of use for everyone.

“The SNP cannot be trusted with Scotland’s NHS. Humza Yousaf has lost the trust of the workforce and the fact that such radical proposals have been taken forward shows the despair felt across Scotland’s health service as it approaches a winter crisis. Humza Yousaf must take responsibility for this lack of leadership and resign – or be sacked.

“The SNP Government must also come clean over their plans for our health service. Scots already pay more tax than the rest of the UK for our public services, so there’s no excuse for this Doomsday scenario being on the table.”

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said: “These damning minutes show just how much harm Humza Yousaf and the SNP have done to our NHS. Across our country hospitals are overwhelmed, staff are demoralised and patients are being put in danger.

“Rather than deal with this crisis, we now learn that NHS chiefs are secretly describing privatisation and making people pay for their care. While the SNP fail to support staff and patients, we now know that those trusted with protecting our health service are talking about betraying it.