NHS Scotland is facing a “mass exodus” of “underappreciated, undervalued and demoralised” doctors, top medics have said, after a new survey revealed one in five junior doctors are struggling to afford housing.

Only 15 per cent of the 730 respondents said they are sure they will stay in the UK and work in the NHS long term.

“These figures should be extremely worrying for all those who rely on our NHS and it is clear that junior doctors, which make up a large and crucial part of the workforce in Scotland, have simply had enough,” said Dr Chris Smith, chair of the BMA’s Scottish Junior Doctor committee.

A snap survey of BMA Scotland junior doctors revealed nearly half (44 per cent) have actively researched leaving the NHS in the last 12 months. Picture by Getty

“Years of below inflation pay ‘uplifts’ coupled with rising costs of living have left junior doctors feeling underappreciated, undervalued and demoralised.

“Our survey results show us that more than four in 10 doctors are actively researching leaving our NHS – which would leave massive gaps in an already stretched workforce and seriously threaten quality of care.

“The health service is already on its knees – it simply cannot afford to lose any more valuable members of staff, but this is where we are now: we risk a mass exodus of junior doctors in Scotland if the Scottish government does not take immediate action.”

More than half (56 per cent) of the junior doctors surveyed said they have already worked extra paid overtime or taken on additional shifts to meet their financial needs in the past 12 months, while almost 80 per cent expect to have to take on a second job in the coming year.

One fifth (19 per cent ) have experienced difficulties paying their rent or mortgage at some point in the last 12 months.

“It is shameful that 80 per cent of those who responded to our survey are reporting they will need to take on a second job in the coming year just to meet their financial needs,” said Dr Smith.

“Many junior doctors already work around the clock and being forced to take on a second job or additional shifts will only further increase the risk of burnout and exhaustion – leading to safety concerns not only for them but for their patients too.”

The BMA in Scotland is set to open a ballot of junior doctors on strike action over the Scottish Government’s approach to pay on March 29.

“Junior doctors in Scotland are ready to stand up and be counted,” said Dr Smith.

“Our pay has been eroded over the last 15 years and we are not worth 23.5 per cent less than our counterparts in 2008 – we do not carry out 23.5 per cent less work.

“That’s why doctors deserve pay restoration based on our skills and sacrifices. We shoulder enormous clinical responsibilities; we make complex and consequential decisions in high pressure environments, and we provide an essential service for the people of Scotland.

“That alone should justify a wage that mitigates against the cost-of-living crisis, covers our examination fees and sufficiently values the job we do. It is disgraceful that there are some junior doctors in Scotland earning as little as £14 per hour and as a result some are struggling to pay their rent or mortgages and heat their homes.”

In response, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “I recognise the importance of Junior Doctors to NHS Scotland and the important work they contribute to the NHS. I wrote to the chair of the BMA on 21 February to offer to meet with him and Dr Smith.

“Junior Doctors in Scotland have already been awarded a 4.5 per cent pay uplift for 2022/23 recommended by the independent Doctors and Dentist Pay Review Body. I am disappointed BMA Scotland is planning to ballot junior doctors on industrial action, which would be in no one’s interests.

“As I made clear when I met with the chair of BMA Scotland’s Junior Doctors Committee, their demands for an above retail price index pay increase, plus an additional ask of 23.5 per cent – meaning a pay raise of more than 35 per cent - is simply unaffordable.

“I have written to the independent Doctors and Dentist Review Bodies and asked them to consider a separate and specific recommendation for junior doctor pay in 2023, and BMA Scotland have written to me to confirm they remain within the DDRB process.