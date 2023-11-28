NHS Scotland funding crisis: Healthcare service facing £395m deficit as costs' spiralling out of control'
NHS Scotland is facing a £395m deficit this year, according to the healthcare service’s chief executive - leading opposition parties to warn “the crisis risks spiralling out of all control”.
In a letter to the Scottish Parliament’s Health and Social Care Committee, NHS Scotland chief executive Caroline Lamb said: "The consolidated position for all NHS Boards at month six of 2023-24 is a forecast deficit of £395 million".
Ms Lamb went on to say she has "made clear my expectations of all NHS Boards, the scale of the deficit must reduce and I expect the 3 per cent recurring savings target to be worked towards both in 2023-24 and 2024-25.”
Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Alex Cole-Hamilton, said: “This is as clear a warning as there could be that hospitals and health boards are overstretched. People will be worried that this dire outlook will mean cuts to services and even longer waits.
“We need to fix the mess that the NHS has been left in by the SNP because the crisis risks spiralling out of all control.
“Humza Yousaf was health secretary for years as these problems stacked up. He needs to take a share of the blame and order his ministers to get to work repairing the health service before patients and staff pay an even greater price."
The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.