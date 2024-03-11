Mental health absences among Scottish paramedics have spiralled by almost 420 per cent to a five-year high, new figures have revealed.

Figures obtained via Freedom of Information legislation show almost 10,000 hours were lost among paramedics working in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Inverness and Dundee due to anxiety, stress or depression last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of mental health absences has risen from 1,914 in 2019 to 9,902 in 2023 across those areas in the country’s north east. Overall absence rates have surged from 16,951 (5.9 per cent) to 34,271 (9.1 per cent).

In 2023, paramedics also took 9,409 hours off due to musculoskeletal/fractures, a rise of 80 per cent compared to 2019, while absences due to operations, gastro problems and colds/influenza also surged.

Paramedics also took 9,409 hours off last year due to musculoskeletal/fractures – a rise of 80 per cent compared to 2019. Absences due to operations, gastro problems and colds/influenza also surged.

Earlier this year, The Scotsman revealed how ambulances were facing queues of over four hours outside some Scottish hospitals.

In the week commencing January 1, a total of 10 per cent of ambulances transporting patients to University Hospital Crosshouse in Kilmarnock spent more than four hours and 25 minutes waiting outside, according to Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) figures.

In Lanarkshire, around 30 of the 315 ambulances dispatched to transport patients to University Hospital Wishaw were forced to wait more than four hours and 38 minutes outside the emergency department.

Scottish Conservative North East MSP and deputy health spokesperson Tess White said: “Our hard-working paramedics are at breaking point due to the crippling and intense pressure they are being put under. Their workload is spiralling out of control and this SNP Government is risking the health of both our fantastic ambulance crews and patients by not offering enough support.

“It’s totally unacceptable to have so many ambulances stationed outside hospitals at one time and it’s no wonder this is taking a toll on their mental health. Paramedics are having to work long hours without breaks and in worsening conditions due to these slow ambulance turnaround times.

“We cannot allow this mental health crisis to continue which is why Humza Yousaf and his failing SNP Government must take urgent action to address this alarming trend.”