NHS Scotland crisis: GP patient list sizes grow as number of surgeries dwindles

The average size of a GP patient list in Scotland has increased in the past two years, new figures show.

Each practice has had an average of 153 extra patients since 2019/20, further impacting the severe pressure being experienced across NHS Scotland.

New Public Health Scotland statistics show that, two years ago, there were 935 GP practices in Scotland to cater for 5.77 million patients.

However, since then the number of practices dropped to 928 in 2020/21 and then 922 last year. In the same timeframe, the number of Scottish patients has also increased slightly to 5.83 million, meaning the average list size is now 6,324 per practice, compared to 6,171 two years ago.

However, statistics on practice list sizes reflect the numbers of patients who have registered over a period of time, not the number of people who make use of a practice. As a result it does not fully account for people who have moved to another area or people who have sadly passed away. As a result, the figures are a broad estimate.

Despite this, unionist campaigners Scotland in Union said the increased practice list size was “further indication of the primary care crisis which has unfolded under the SNP government”.

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “The SNP government has been warned for years about the challenges facing general practice in Scotland.

“But ministers have chosen to ignore the impact of an increasing and ageing population and the fact GPs are finding it tougher to carry on, leading to many leaving the profession.

“The upshot of that is there are more people to cram into fewer practices, as these statistics prove.

“That means more work for hard-pressed GPs as well as a poorer level of service for patients who value and need their local doctor.

“In turn, that piles on further pressure to other areas of the health service.

“Perhaps if the nationalists in charge of Scotland’s government for the past 16 years had spent more time on people’s priorities instead of their own, vital areas like this would be in better shape.”

In response, a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The reduction in the number of GP practices reflects a growing trend towards fewer but larger practices.

“We have a record number of GPs working in Scotland and are making good progress on our commitment to deliver an additional 800 GPs by end 2027, having increased GP headcount by 291 from 4,918 to 5,209 between 2017 and 2022.

“We have also recruited 3,220 whole time equivalent healthcare professionals into multi-disciplinary teams to provide support to GPs which is more than three whole time equivalent professionals per average practice.

“This is making it easier for patients to see the right person, in the right place, at the right time.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that one third of Scottish GP surgeries are at risk of closing in the coming months, according to GP staff.