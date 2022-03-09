NHS National Services Scotland (NSS) said it is seeking alternatives without having a negative impact on patient care.

There are no products in the supply chain which are made in Russia, NSS said.

NSS Director of National Procurement, Gordon Beattie, said “At the present time we have identified only two products across our national contract portfolio that are manufactured in Belarus.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is given a tour by Gordon Beattie, Director of National Procurement for NHS National Services Scotland, during a visit to the NHS National Services Scotland Titan logistics facility on March 2, 2022 in Bellshill, Scotland. Photo by Pool/Getty Images

"We are currently reviewing alternative supply options whilst ensuring no direct impact on patient care”

Neighbouring country Belarus has been accused of supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and is one of only five countries not to sign a UN resolution condemning it.

NHS Scotland has donated over £4 million worth of medical supplies to Ukraine, including ventilators, bandages, hypodermic needles and oxygen masks.

More than 600,000 items have been sent in two shipments, alongside a further £4 million in humanitarian aid.

It comes after UK health secretary Sajid Javid ordered NHS providers in England to remove Russian and Belarussian contracts from their supply chains.

In a letter seen by the Health Service Journal, Mr Javid told them to "undertake an urgent review of supply chains and identify contractual relationships you have with Russian and Belarussian suppliers."

He added: "Make plans to exit those contracts as soon as possible, within the terms of those contracts."

The Scottish Government has urged businesses to stop trading with Russia.

In an open letter published last week, Finance and Economy Secretary Kate Forbes asked companies to take “economic action” by reviewing operations for links and connections to Russia and severing them.

"We all have a moral duty right now to consider what else we can do to try to stop Putin’s aggression, including via economic action," she said.

She added: “The Scottish Government and its economic agencies will use all available powers not to support trade and investment activity with Russia.

"Businesses will be supported as they adapt to remove links with Russia, and should contact our economic agencies for more advice and support in this regard.”

