Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS Lothian announced on Monday (August 29) that most non-emergency operations would be cancelled due to water leaking in the Hospital Sterilisation and Decontamination Unit (HSDU) at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

The facilty, which serves the whole of NHS Lothian, is where instruments are cleaned and prepared for surgery.

Up to 400 surgical trays are normally processed through the facility every day, but the health board said sufficient capacity for these had now been secured.

Operations at NHS Lothian are expected to return to normal after they were suspended amid a small water leak at a hospital.

This means normal levels of surgery are expected to resume by the end of the week.

It is understood the leak was identified in the ceiling of the unit.

NHS Lothian medical director Tracey Gillies said medical staff will contact patients in coming days about rescheduled operations.

“We are very pleased that we can now focus on rebooking those patients whose operations had been postponed and we will do so by prioritising the most urgent cases first,” she said.

“Our teams will be in touch with their patients directly in the next few days to reschedule as soon as possible, so there is no need for patients to do anything.

“We do not anticipate that any more surgeries will have to be postponed as a result of this problem.