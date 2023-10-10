NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has apologised after three patients died following a botched cancer screening programme

Scotland’s largest health board has apologised after three patients died due to not receiving follow up cancer screenings.

Following a clinical review of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) patients who had a colonoscopy between 2020 and 2022, six patients of the same doctor were identified as “having suffered harm” - with three of the patients dying.

The review, of 2700 patients, was instigated following identification of “a small number” of patients who had not received appropriate follow-up care. An unspecified number of patients then went on to develop cancer.

The consultant, who NHSGGC is refusing to name due to “our obligations under data protection legislation”, was suspended in November 2022 and has since left the employment of NHSGGC.

The health board says that patients and families affected “have been fully informed of the outcome of the significant adverse event reviews” that have been carried out into these cases.

NHSGGC also says it informed the General Medical Council (GMC) of its investigations when the “issues first were identified” and has “continued to update” the GMC of the progress of its review and findings.

According to NHSGGC, an initial “electronic exercise” was carried out with the aim of rapid identification of patients most at risk.

“To provide further assurance a manual review of electronic scheduling diaries and other data sources was subsequently carried out and all remaining colonoscopy cases by this practitioner from 2020 onwards had case record review by the review team,” information provided by the health board reads.

“Following this review more than 100 patients who had colonoscopy undertaken by this doctor have been appointed as overdue their follow up colonoscopy.”

Professor Colin McKay, deputy medical director at NHSGGC, said: “We would like to offer our sincere apologies to patients who were not followed up appropriately and our condolences to the families of those patients who have died.

“When errors were first discovered, an immediate, comprehensive review was carried out of all cases managed by the doctor since 2020.

“Our investigations found that the doctor did not consistently follow up the results of investigations that had been completed or requested and therefore missed the opportunity for patients to be treated, including a number of patients who went on to develop malignancy.

“We would like to reassure patients that we have already contacted all those patients affected and that no other patients should be concerned that they may be involved.

“We will ensure that recommendations and any other learning from our review will be shared with other health boards.”

The vast majority of colonoscopies performed by the doctor were for patients in the bowel screening programme.

The review covered the period from January 2020 “as there was review evidence of appropriate follow up prior to then”.