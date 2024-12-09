New research shows strokes are on the rise in young people - brain expert Natalie Mackenzie tells us why.

The Stroke Association say there are over 130,000 stroke survivors living across Scotland, with this set to rise to 1750,000 by 2035.

But not all stroke victims are later in life, with research showing strokes are on the rise in young people. Brain expert Natalie Mackenzie explains the reasons why and how to slash your risk.

Whilst you're most at risk of a stroke at the age of 65 or older, there's been an increase in strokes in young people too-with reports of those in their 30s experiencing strokes becoming more common. This has been recently shown to be on the rise.

"Research suggests anywhere between a 105 and 62% increase in prevalence of strokes in young people," explains brain injury expert Natalie Mackenzie, https://www.thebraininjurytherapist.co.uk/

With over half of Scottish adults closely connected with strokes ( https://www.alliance-scotland.org.uk/blog/opinion/over-half-of-adults-in-scotland-are-closely-connected-to-stroke/) and them possibly striking at any age, it's important to understand why this is happening and lower your risk.

"One in four strokes affect someone of working age or younger, and there are several suggested reasons for this increase. Research suggests that lifestyle factors can significantly increase the risk of stroke, including smoking, alcohol use, lack of exercise, poor diet and more stress.

"Of all of these, high blood pressure is one of the biggest risk factors. The risk of stroke due to high blood pressure is particularly pronounced in Black young adults, who experience a higher incidence of stroke compared to their White counterparts," explains Natalie.

Whilst weight isn't the only factor, it can play a part in your stroke risk too.

"Research suggests that a BMI of ≈20 and adults with a BMI of >30 have about a 70% increased risk for ischemic stroke compared with patients with a BMI <25. As well as this, increased stress impacts blood pressure, can lead to chronic health conditions, contributes to lack of time to engage in healthy lifestyle choices, and ultimately impacts health overall.

Fast food choices due to lack of time (often with high salt content, another risk factor), inability to exercise frequently and a surge in mental health conditions are not optimal conditions for the body, and therefore add to the increase risk of stroke," she explains.

For women, other risk factors are at play-including the use of certain oral contraceptives, pregnancy and experiencing migraines.

So what can young people do about it?

"Having a stroke isn't your fault but there are a few things you can do to reduce your risk whatever your age," explains Natalie. "You can help reduce your risk of stroke by ensuring you attend regular GP check ups to monitor things like blood pressure, weight and diabetes, as well as to understand the risks of certain medications like the contraceptive pill.

Follow the guidance on engaging in a healthy lifestyle, eating and sleeping well and keeping active will all help, but it's important you understand the signs of a stroke to act fast. If you experience any symptoms of BE FAST or witness anyone experiencing them, even for a short time, call 999.

The BE FAST signs are: loss of balance; loss of eyesight or blurriness; facial weakness, arm weakness and speech problems. If you see any of these, even for a short while, it's time to call 999," add Natalie.